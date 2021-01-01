ESIC Recruitment 2021: Notification released for professor, assistant professor and associate professor posts. Apply for walk in interview – ESIC Recruitment 2021: Recruitment will be done on the basis of Professor and other posts

ESIC Recruitment 2021: Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Faridabad has invited applications for the recruitment of Professor and other posts on its official website. www.esic.nic.in A notification has been issued on These posts will be recruited on contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk in interview and document verification on 16 August at ESIC Medical College and Hospital, NH-3, NIT, Faridabad.

ESIC Notification 2021 As per, a total of 66 vacancies will be recruited. In which, 9 posts of Professor, 18 posts of Associate Professor and 39 posts of Assistant Professor are included. The selected candidates for the post of Professor will be given a salary of Rs 1,77,000. Whereas, candidates for the post of Associate Professor will get a salary of Rs 1,16,000 and for the post of Assistant Professor, Rs 1,01,000. Talking about the selection process, candidates will be selected for these posts on the basis of their performance in the interview. The result of the interview will be intimated to the candidates through e-mail/SMS or through the official website.

To apply for these posts, the candidate should have MBBS or Post Graduation degree. Apart from the educational qualification, the candidate should also have teaching experience. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should not be more than 67 years. However, reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per government rules. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

In order to appear in the interview for recruitment to the posts of Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor, candidates must first apply. To apply, candidates will also have to pay an application fee of Rs.225.





