ESIC Recruitment 2022 To fill 100 Associate Professor posts without exam, check the salary – ESIC Recruitment 2022: No Exam! Direct recruitment of employees in State Insurance Corporation, will get good salary

Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has issued direct recruitment notification for ESIC PGIMSR, ESIC Medical College and ESIC Dental Colleges. Applications are invited for the post of Associate Professor to fill more than 100 vacancies. Applications will be accepted offline by May 11 or earlier. The deadline is for candidates residing in Pangi subdivision, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh, Lahaul and Spiti districts and Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh. May 18A total of 115 posts are vacant in various departments of medical institutes and dental institutes through ESIC Recruitment 2022 campaign. Of these, 103 posts are in medical institutes and 15 posts are in dental institutes. Of the vacancies, 19 are reserved for SC, 08 for ST, 29 for OBC, 11 for EWS and 48 for general category candidates. Read the ESIC job notification carefully for more details. Candidates will be selected on the basis of interviews conducted by the Selection Board.For Medical, it is necessary to have MD (Doctor of Medicine) or MS (Masters of Surgery) degree from a recognized university. Four years of teaching experience in dentistry, bachelor’s degree or postgraduate degree in dental surgery and associate professor. Apart from this, the age of the candidates should not be more than 50 years.

That’s the salary

In both the departments (Medical and Dental) the candidate for the post of Associate Professor will be paid a salary of Rs. 15600 to 39100 Rs. Up to Rs. Up to 7600 will be paid.

ESIC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs.500 / -. SC, ST, PWBD, Divisional Candidates (ESIC Staff), Women Candidates and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying the application fee.

Learn how to apply

Candidates should visit the official website of ESIC and download the application. After filling in the required details, self-attested documents will have to be posted in the envelope by speed post. The envelope should read ‘Application for the post of Associate Professor for Medical Institutions’ and should be sent to ‘The Regional Director, ESI Corporation, DDA Complex cum Office, 3rd and 4th Floor Rajendra Palace, Rajendra Bhavan New Delhi-110008’.

ESIC Recruitment 2022 Notification, check here

Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited recruitment for senior and junior specialist Grade-II posts in Delhi, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format by visiting ESIC’s official website esic.nic.in/recruitments till April 20. Click here for more information-