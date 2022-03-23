ESIC UDC Result 2022 Prelims Exam Analysis UDC Phase 1 Cut Off

ESIC UDC Result 2022 Prelims Exam Analysis will be discussed here. Upper Division Clerk Phase 1 Cut Off Marks, Merit List will be available soon. Employment state insurance corporation is conducting exams for the various vacancies of the upper-division clerk. In this article, we will discuss all the general information about the exam, result, cut-off, and merit list. ESIC UDC Selection List 2022– Before moving on to the main course let’s begin with an overview of the vacancies in the department of Employment state insurance corporation.

Organization Employment state insurance corporation Post Upper-division clerk No. of vacancies Several Selection procedure Phase 1- prelims Phase 2- mains Exam date 19th march – phase 1 30th April – phase 2 Admit card One week before the exam Result Prelims – before mains Mains – within a month after the exam Official website https://www.esic.nic.in/

Above is all general information regarding the vacancies of Upper Division Clerk that are to be recruited in the Employment state insurance corporation department. In this article, our main agenda is to aware the candidates about the result, cut off marks for the main exam, and procedure to check the prelims result when It will be declared.

So as per the officials of Employment state insurance corporation, the prelims exam for Upper Division Clerk is conducted in March and the mains is scheduled in April so the aspirants who will be shortlisted in the prelims will only be allowed to sit in the mains exam.

The result of prelims exam of Upper Division Clerk in the Employment state insurance corporation is scheduled to be announced in the first week of April as per the officials of Employment state insurance corporation and will be released on the official website of Employment state insurance corporation only for which the link is mentioned above in the table at the beginning of the article.

Candidates can see their results on the official website of Employment state insurance corporation only. Answer key for the prelims exam has been released on the official website of Employment state insurance corporation within a week after the exam was conducted so the aspirants can check and verify their answer in the exam and start preparing for the mains exam by analyzing the previous year cut off in prelims exams of the upper-division clerk.

The previous year’s exam cut-off is available on the official website of Employment state insurance corporation so candidate can make their analysis of the exam marks based on the previous year’s examination cut-off and final merit list. Now we will discuss the result procedure in this we will help the candidates in downloading their respective results from the official website of Employment state insurance corporation.

The candidates shortlisted or qualified in the prelims exam will only be called for the mains exam as per the selection criteria of Employment state insurance corporation. In case of any difference in the result of any issues in showing the results of the candidate, in that case, the candidate will have to contact the department urgently on their official website. Candidates can also write or make calls to the department of Employment state insurance corporation on the details given on the official website.

Make sure the complaint is been received within the given period by the officials of the department only. If anyhow the deadline is passed to file a complaint then in that case nothing can be done and the candidate will be the only one responsible. After the complaint is filed or the candidate has any issue in filing the complaint then in both cases the officials from the Department of Employment state insurance corporation will help the candidate any possible way they can to find out their results or they will update the candidate about the results.

All the data regarding the cut-off and merit list can be checked by the candidate by visiting the official website of the Employment state insurance corporation. Candidates can check all the previous year cut off and merit lists there on the official website only.

Visit the official website of Employment state insurance corporation through the link mentioned above in the

the table at the beginning of the article.

Official website of Employment state insurance corporation will open

Click on the link new results

Click on the link prelims results for upper-division clerk 2022

A window will open where general credentials need to fill for further proceedings of the result

Fill all the required credentials

Fill up the captcha and submit the details

Results will open. Check and verify your respective results.

