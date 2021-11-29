Esper Claims Defense Dept. Is Improperly Blocking Parts of His Memoir



On November 8, Shri. Asper was succeeded by his successor, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Emailed Austin III about his concerns. When he submitted the manuscript for review in May, Shri. Asper wrote that he was convinced that there was nothing classified or compromised national security.

But when the office returned the manuscript to him last month, “many of the words, sentences and paragraphs in the approximately 60 pages of the manuscript were revised,” he said. Asper wrote. “No written explanation was given to support the deletion.”

Mr Esper said in follow-up conversations, the office was not able to confirm that “the restructured items contain classified information or compromise national security.”

He said in some of the reductions, “I was told not to cite former President Trump and others in the meeting, not to describe the conversation between the former president and me, and not to use certain verbs or terms when describing historical events.”

“I was asked to delete my views on the actions of other countries, on conversations with foreign officials, and on a large number of reported international events,” Mr Esper added. “Many items were already in the public domain; Some were even published by DOD “

He said that in the second amendment, defense officials demanded a change in the information made public by the department in January 2020. Mr. Asper never heard from Mr. Austin. But for a week, he asked the department to support his corrections and edits. Instead, he received a week’s notice that his revised manuscript was ready.

Mr. Asper did not identify the specific assistants in the prepublishing office he was talking to, but described them as professionals in their conversations. Mr. In his email to Austin, Mr. Asper wrote that on November 5, he met with the Secretary of Defense’s Chief of Staff, Kelly Magsamen, and the department’s director of administration and management, Michael B. The review process was discussed with Donley. To proceed with the process. He suggested sitting with the unit proposing most reductions “to try to find a compromise language”.