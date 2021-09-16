espionage that changed big technology

This article is part of the On Tech newsletter. Here . is a collection of last column.

I want to return to a recent point in history when the United States government spied on American technology companies. It helps us fully understand the current climate of mistrust among Big Tech, American politicians, and the American public.

In 2013, reporting by The Washington Post – former US government contractor Edward J. Snowden – revealed that the National Security Agency and its British counterpart had essentially hacked into the information of customers of Google, Yahoo and other US Internet companies. Without the knowledge of those companies. Espionage agencies did this by intercepting Internet traffic from undersea Internet cables or other access points between corporate computer centers outside the United States.

Reasonable people can debate whether the NSA was justified in using it and other programs to snatch billions of information from phone calls, texts, emails, and other digital records in its mission to protect the United States from terrorists. Reporting on the documents by several news organizations has sparked a public debate on the balance of privacy rights, the rule of law and national security.

I want to focus on the ways that revelations of US government spying changed the technology we use and the post-9/11 collaboration between the federal government and tech giants—for good and ill. terminated. It’s a reminder that a moment can turn the arc of history, even slightly, and the current backlash against Big Tech traces partly to the mistrust between Silicon Valley and the U.S. government that Snowden Deepened after the revelations.