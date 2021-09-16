espionage that changed big technology
I want to return to a recent point in history when the United States government spied on American technology companies. It helps us fully understand the current climate of mistrust among Big Tech, American politicians, and the American public.
In 2013, reporting by The Washington Post – former US government contractor Edward J. Snowden – revealed that the National Security Agency and its British counterpart had essentially hacked into the information of customers of Google, Yahoo and other US Internet companies. Without the knowledge of those companies. Espionage agencies did this by intercepting Internet traffic from undersea Internet cables or other access points between corporate computer centers outside the United States.
Reasonable people can debate whether the NSA was justified in using it and other programs to snatch billions of information from phone calls, texts, emails, and other digital records in its mission to protect the United States from terrorists. Reporting on the documents by several news organizations has sparked a public debate on the balance of privacy rights, the rule of law and national security.
I want to focus on the ways that revelations of US government spying changed the technology we use and the post-9/11 collaboration between the federal government and tech giants—for good and ill. terminated. It’s a reminder that a moment can turn the arc of history, even slightly, and the current backlash against Big Tech traces partly to the mistrust between Silicon Valley and the U.S. government that Snowden Deepened after the revelations.
First, that 2013 article in The Washington Post caused shock waves in Silicon Valley. Tech executives publicly or (mostly) privately said the NSA hacking was a betrayal—a step too far in the name of national security.
Tech company customers, especially corporations and government officials outside the US, are also concerned about the possibility that information on their emails or sensitive documents could pass into the hands of US spies – either in compliance with tech companies’ legal US government orders. Sneak in through or by Big Tech’s back door. The tech giants had an ethical and business dilemma.
The most visible response from tech companies was to mainstream secure technology and build their own digital plumbing such as undersea Internet cable. US officials are now concerned about the risks of both of those changes – for understandable reasons – but they do not prepare themselves for the government’s own role in doing so.
Companies including Google, Microsoft and Yahoo have intensified their use of encrypted technologies that scramble the contents of messages or phone calls so that anyone who spies on them can only use obscurity.
Encryption is one of the toughest technologies in the world, as it protects ordinary people’s communications from prying eyes and makes it harder to track down criminals. Then again, when US officials brag to tech companies like Apple and Facebook over the harmful effects of encryption, they rarely acknowledge that the government’s actions have helped broaden the technology.
And perhaps the biggest change from the NSA’s theft of data was helping to sour the relationship between the US government and the technology superpowers that continues to this day.
“The era of quiet collaboration is over,” my colleagues David E. Sanger and Nicole Perloth wrote in 2014, nearly a year after news organizations were reporting from the Snowden documents. (Nicole has more details on this in her recently published book, which I highly recommend.)
The trust gap between tech giants and leaders in the United States and other countries was perhaps inevitable, and in many ways it is healthy. Companies like Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple are so prosperous and their products are so essential in our lives that they have become almost as powerful as governments. It’s wise to weigh in whether Big Tech needs more government railings.
There remain areas of cooperation between the government and Big Tech, including military projects that some tech workers consider dangerous. But there are other ways in which the hangover of the Snowden revelations has made it more difficult for tech companies and government officials to work together on supportive shared interests, such as election security and improving technology expertise within government agencies.
Tech companies are to blame for the animosity, yes, but the government’s willingness to infiltrate American companies is partly to blame as well.
