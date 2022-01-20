ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics





BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN has joined the growing variety of media firms that will not be sending reporters to subsequent month’s Beijing Olympics due to continued considerations about rising COVID-19 instances worldwide and China’s strict coverage about those that take a look at optimistic.

Govt Vice President Norby Williamson, who’s in control of ESPN’s occasion and studio productions, stated in a press release that the community had deliberate to send 4 reporters to China however they will now be a part of a bigger group protecting the Olympics remotely.

“The protection of our staff is of utmost significance to us,” Williamson stated. “With the pandemic persevering with to be a worldwide risk, and with the COVID-related on-site restrictions in place for the Olympics that may make protection very difficult, we felt that conserving our individuals residence was the perfect resolution for us.”

ESPN will report Olympics outcomes in addition to airing options, however the community is beneath video utilization restrictions since NBC holds the rights. ESPN can’t air highlights till after NBC’s stay protection ends, which most days will be at 3 a.m. EST. ESPN information applications could solely dissipate to six minutes of highlights and might’t air any which have been accessible for greater than 72 hours.

The Related Press will be sending over 100 journalists to the Video games.