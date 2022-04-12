ESPN’s Adam Schefter apologizes for ‘insensitive’ Dwayne Haskins tweet



The tragic death of Dwayne Huskins over the weekend sparked a storm of negative tweets targeting ESPN NFL insider Adam Shefter as he reported on the tragedy.

“Dwayne Haskins, a standout from Ohio State, died this morning in a car crash in South Florida, according to his agent, before fighting Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL. Haskins will turn 25 years old on May 3,” Shifter wrote Saturday.

Several NFL players have called Shefter’s tweet sensitive. It was later deleted and the word was edited in another tweet.

On Monday, Shifter apologized for the way he tweeted. He guided his NFL fans Podcast To hear what he has to say.

He called her remarks “sensitive” and insisted “it was a mistake.”

Michael Irwin on Dwayne Hackins’ death: ‘Hate that his time is up’

“If I could return that tweet, the focus should have been on Dwayne. Who he was as a person, a husband, a friend and much more. I apologize to Dwayne’s family, his friends, the players. The National Football League and Dwayne My condolences to everyone around me and the way I failed on Saturday, “he said.

Shifter then recalls Huskins’ charitable endeavors in the Pittsburgh community, noting his interactions with Thanksgiving and Christmas and Stiller fans.

Huskins was killed Saturday morning when he was struck by a dump truck while walking along the South Florida Highway, officials said. Huskins was pronounced dead at the scene, said Lieutenant Indiana Miranda, a spokeswoman for the Florida Highway Patrol.

“He was trying to cross the westbound lane of Interstate 595 when there was impending traffic,” Miranda said in a statement.

Miranda said the incident was “an open traffic murder investigation.”

It was not immediately clear why Huskins was traveling on the highway at the time. He stayed in South Florida for a week-long rehearsal with Steelers teammate Mitchell Trubiski, pulling out Nazi Harris and Pat Freiremouth.