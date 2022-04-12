Sports

ESPN’s Adam Schefter apologizes for ‘insensitive’ Dwayne Haskins tweet

21 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
ESPN’s Adam Schefter apologizes for ‘insensitive’ Dwayne Haskins tweet
Written by admin
ESPN’s Adam Schefter apologizes for ‘insensitive’ Dwayne Haskins tweet

ESPN’s Adam Schefter apologizes for ‘insensitive’ Dwayne Haskins tweet

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The tragic death of Dwayne Huskins over the weekend sparked a storm of negative tweets targeting ESPN NFL insider Adam Shefter as he reported on the tragedy.

“Dwayne Haskins, a standout from Ohio State, died this morning in a car crash in South Florida, according to his agent, before fighting Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL. Haskins will turn 25 years old on May 3,” Shifter wrote Saturday.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Dwayne Huskins Jr. of the Washington football team prepares for the Carolina Panthers game at FedExfield on December 27, 2020 at the Maryland Landover.

Dwayne Huskins Jr. of the Washington football team prepares for the Carolina Panthers game at FedExfield on December 27, 2020 at the Maryland Landover.
(Will Newton / Getty Images)

Several NFL players have called Shefter’s tweet sensitive. It was later deleted and the word was edited in another tweet.

On Monday, Shifter apologized for the way he tweeted. He guided his NFL fans Podcast To hear what he has to say.

He called her remarks “sensitive” and insisted “it was a mistake.”

Michael Irwin on Dwayne Hackins’ death: ‘Hate that his time is up’

Adam Shafter of ESPN watches the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 26, 2020 in Orlando, Florida.

Adam Shafter of ESPN watches the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 26, 2020 in Orlando, Florida.
(Mark Brown / Getty Images)

“If I could return that tweet, the focus should have been on Dwayne. Who he was as a person, a husband, a friend and much more. I apologize to Dwayne’s family, his friends, the players. The National Football League and Dwayne My condolences to everyone around me and the way I failed on Saturday, “he said.

READ Also  Cam Newton's remarks on women needing to know 'how to cater to a man’s needs' draws scorn on social media

Shifter then recalls Huskins’ charitable endeavors in the Pittsburgh community, noting his interactions with Thanksgiving and Christmas and Stiller fans.

Huskins was killed Saturday morning when he was struck by a dump truck while walking along the South Florida Highway, officials said. Huskins was pronounced dead at the scene, said Lieutenant Indiana Miranda, a spokeswoman for the Florida Highway Patrol.

“He was trying to cross the westbound lane of Interstate 595 when there was impending traffic,” Miranda said in a statement.

Miranda said the incident was “an open traffic murder investigation.”

Dwayne Huskins of the Pittsburgh Steelers watches from the sidelines during the Browns game at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dwayne Huskins of the Pittsburgh Steelers watches from the sidelines during the Browns game at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Nick Camet / Getty Images)

It was not immediately clear why Huskins was traveling on the highway at the time. He stayed in South Florida for a week-long rehearsal with Steelers teammate Mitchell Trubiski, pulling out Nazi Harris and Pat Freiremouth.


#ESPNs #Adam #Schefter #apologizes #insensitive #Dwayne #Haskins #tweet

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment