ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith sounds off on Kyrie Irving, Nets after Celtics sweep: ‘You’ve got to show up to work’



ESPN star Stephen A. Smith scolded Kyrie Irving For his absence from Tuesday Brooklyn Nets With the decision not to vaccinate against him this season COVID-19, Arguing that the team would not have lost to the Boston Celtics NBA playoffs If he had played the whole season.

Fresh in the Nets’ 116-112 loss in Game 4 on Monday night, Smith called Irving on ESPN’s “First Tech” and said it was not a question of his talent but his commitment to the team.

“I will never give up when I tell you [Irving] A long-term deal, I don’t mean that I won’t pay him. What I’m saying is, I’ll be opting out every year if I can stop it, “Smith said.” You have to show it works because that’s the focus of it all. “

“If Kerry Irving had stayed this season, would the nets have floated in this series? I don’t think so. I think everyone knows the answer to that question. It doesn’t,” he continued. “There could be a better chance for them to win the series. I still thought they were going to win the series. If they are a real team then there is no way they can go to hell. The problem is they are not.”

Following Monday’s defeat, Irving apparently referred to his out-of-court issues as a “distraction” for the party.

“I think it was really heavy emotionally this season,” he said, through ESPN . “We all felt it. I felt like I was disappointing the team in a place where I couldn’t play. We were trying to practice every option for my game, but I never wanted it to be just about me. And I think This sometimes becomes a confusion.

Irving further suggested that he look for a “management” role within the team, which Smith calls “insensitive drive.”

“You don’t have to show up to work first? Don’t you have to be a trusted product …”