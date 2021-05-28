Esports Awards 2021 finalists: Full list of nominees including MortaL, xQc, Dr DisRespect, and more

By | May 28, 2021
0 Comment
The Esports Awards highlights the marvelous of us and teams throughout the globe for his or her achievements inside the esports ecosystem. Each educated gamer goals of being nominated for the coveted Esports Awards.

This event takes place each 300 and sixty 5 days, and this 300 and sixty 5 days’s itemizing of nominees has been unveiled.

Esports Awards 2021 finalists

Esports Awards 2021 has 5 classes. They’re:

  1. Esports Apparel of the Yr
  2. Esports Mutter Creator of the Yr
  3. Esports Mobile Sport of the Yr supplied by Verizon
  4. Esports Persona of the Yr
  5. Streamer of the Yr

Esports Apparel of the Yr

Nominees for the Esports Apparel of the Year (Image via Twitter)
Nominees for the Esports Apparel of the Yr (Picture by Twitter)

Listed beneath are the nominees for the Esports Apparel of the Yr class on the Esports Awards 2021:

  • Spacestation Gaming
  • Ateyo
  • 100 Thieves
  • Group Vitality
  • Group Liquid
  • Fnatic
  • Cloud9
  • G2 Esports
  • Fallen Retailer
  • Faze Clan

Esports Mutter Creator of the Yr

Should you missed it, the finalists for the Esports Mutter Creator or the Yr are:@[email protected]@[email protected]@[email protected]@[email protected]@[email protected]@[email protected]

✅Vote now! https://t.co/Jnjxb680zR pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/Dw7eMCrO3N

— Esports Awards (@esportsawards) May even honest 28, 2021

Listed beneath are the nominees for the Esports Mutter Creator of the Yr class on the Esports Awards 2021:

  • BananaSlamJamma
  • LS
  • iFerg
  • Ashley Kang
  • Duncan “Thorin” Shields
  • NadeKing
  • SunlessKhan
  • Macie Jay
  • Coconut Brah
  • UpUpDownDown
  • Hector “HECZ” Rodriguez
  • Historical

Esports Mobile Sport of the Yr supplied by Verizon

Should you missed it, the finalists for the Esports Mobile Sport of the Yr Equipped by @Verizon are:@[email protected]@[email protected]@[email protected]@[email protected]

✅Vote now! https://t.co/Jnjxb680zR ” pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/RwmSHHDE22

— Esports Awards (@esportsawards) May even honest 28, 2021

Listed beneath are the nominees for the Esports Mobile Sport of the Yr supplied by Verizon on the Esports Awards 2021:

  • Conflict Royale
  • Name of Duty: Mobile
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Free Hearth
  • Enviornment of Valor
  • Brawl Stars
  • PUBG Mobile

Esports Persona of the Yr

The nominees for the Esports Personality of the Year (Image via Twitter)
The nominees for the Esports Persona of the Yr (Picture by Twitter)

Listed beneath are the nominees for the Esports Persona of the Yr class on the Esports Awards 2021:

  • Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
  • Carlos “Ocelote” Rodriguez
  • Parker “Interro” MacKay
  • Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag
  • Gustavo “Baiano” Gomes
  • Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
  • Luka “Perkz” Perkovic
  • Hector “Hecz” Rodriguez
  • Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo
  • John “JohnnyBoi_i” Macdonald
  • Bruno “Nobru” Goes

Streamer of the Yr

The finalists for the Esports Awards Streamer of the Yr are:@[email protected]@[email protected][email protected]@[email protected]@[email protected]@[email protected]@xQc

✅Vote now! https://t.co/Jnjxb680zR pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/dvYO5CDF2E

— Esports Awards (@esportsawards) May even honest 27, 2021

Listed beneath are the nominees for the Streamer of the Yr class on the Esports Awards 2021:

  • MortaL
  • Nickmercs
  • Summit1g
  • xQc
  • Valkyrae
  • Braveness
  • Ibai
  • Dr DisRespect
  • LOUD Coringa
  • Ludwig
  • TheGrefg
  • Camouflage

Avid players can click on on right here to vote.

