Esports Awards 2021 finalists: Full list of nominees including MortaL, xQc, Dr DisRespect, and more

The Esports Awards highlights the marvelous of us and teams throughout the globe for his or her achievements inside the esports ecosystem. Each educated gamer goals of being nominated for the coveted Esports Awards.

This event takes place each 300 and sixty 5 days, and this 300 and sixty 5 days’s itemizing of nominees has been unveiled.

Esports Awards 2021 finalists

Esports Awards 2021 has 5 classes. They’re:

Esports Apparel of the Yr Esports Mutter Creator of the Yr Esports Mobile Sport of the Yr supplied by Verizon Esports Persona of the Yr Streamer of the Yr

Esports Apparel of the Yr

Nominees for the Esports Apparel of the Yr (Picture by Twitter)

Listed beneath are the nominees for the Esports Apparel of the Yr class on the Esports Awards 2021:

Spacestation Gaming

Ateyo

100 Thieves

Group Vitality

Group Liquid

Fnatic

Cloud9

G2 Esports

Fallen Retailer

Faze Clan

Esports Mutter Creator of the Yr

Listed beneath are the nominees for the Esports Mutter Creator of the Yr class on the Esports Awards 2021:

BananaSlamJamma

LS

iFerg

Ashley Kang

Duncan “Thorin” Shields

NadeKing

SunlessKhan

Macie Jay

Coconut Brah

UpUpDownDown

Hector “HECZ” Rodriguez

Historical

Esports Mobile Sport of the Yr supplied by Verizon

Listed beneath are the nominees for the Esports Mobile Sport of the Yr supplied by Verizon on the Esports Awards 2021:

Conflict Royale

Name of Duty: Mobile

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Free Hearth

Enviornment of Valor

Brawl Stars

PUBG Mobile

Esports Persona of the Yr

The nominees for the Esports Persona of the Yr (Picture by Twitter)

Listed beneath are the nominees for the Esports Persona of the Yr class on the Esports Awards 2021:

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Carlos “Ocelote” Rodriguez

Parker “Interro” MacKay

Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag

Gustavo “Baiano” Gomes

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Luka “Perkz” Perkovic

Hector “Hecz” Rodriguez

Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo

John “JohnnyBoi_i” Macdonald

Bruno “Nobru” Goes

Streamer of the Yr

Listed beneath are the nominees for the Streamer of the Yr class on the Esports Awards 2021:

MortaL

Nickmercs

Summit1g

xQc

Valkyrae

Braveness

Ibai

Dr DisRespect

LOUD Coringa

Ludwig

TheGrefg

Camouflage

Avid players can click on on right here to vote.

