Esports Awards 2021 finalists: Full list of nominees including MortaL, xQc, Dr DisRespect, and more

The Esports Awards highlights the marvelous of us and teams throughout the globe for his or her achievements inside the esports ecosystem. Each educated gamer goals of being nominated for the coveted Esports Awards.
This event takes place each 300 and sixty 5 days, and this 300 and sixty 5 days’s itemizing of nominees has been unveiled.
Esports Awards 2021 finalists
Esports Awards 2021 has 5 classes. They’re:
- Esports Apparel of the Yr
- Esports Mutter Creator of the Yr
- Esports Mobile Sport of the Yr supplied by Verizon
- Esports Persona of the Yr
- Streamer of the Yr
Esports Apparel of the Yr
Listed beneath are the nominees for the Esports Apparel of the Yr class on the Esports Awards 2021:
- Spacestation Gaming
- Ateyo
- 100 Thieves
- Group Vitality
- Group Liquid
- Fnatic
- Cloud9
- G2 Esports
- Fallen Retailer
- Faze Clan
Esports Mutter Creator of the Yr
Listed beneath are the nominees for the Esports Mutter Creator of the Yr class on the Esports Awards 2021:
- BananaSlamJamma
- LS
- iFerg
- Ashley Kang
- Duncan “Thorin” Shields
- NadeKing
- SunlessKhan
- Macie Jay
- Coconut Brah
- UpUpDownDown
- Hector “HECZ” Rodriguez
- Historical
Esports Mobile Sport of the Yr supplied by Verizon
Listed beneath are the nominees for the Esports Mobile Sport of the Yr supplied by Verizon on the Esports Awards 2021:
- Conflict Royale
- Name of Duty: Mobile
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Free Hearth
- Enviornment of Valor
- Brawl Stars
- PUBG Mobile
Esports Persona of the Yr
Listed beneath are the nominees for the Esports Persona of the Yr class on the Esports Awards 2021:
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Carlos “Ocelote” Rodriguez
- Parker “Interro” MacKay
- Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag
- Gustavo “Baiano” Gomes
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Luka “Perkz” Perkovic
- Hector “Hecz” Rodriguez
- Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo
- John “JohnnyBoi_i” Macdonald
- Bruno “Nobru” Goes
Streamer of the Yr
Listed beneath are the nominees for the Streamer of the Yr class on the Esports Awards 2021:
- MortaL
- Nickmercs
- Summit1g
- xQc
- Valkyrae
- Braveness
- Ibai
- Dr DisRespect
- LOUD Coringa
- Ludwig
- TheGrefg
- Camouflage
Avid players can click on on right here to vote.
