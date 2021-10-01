Essays on Elections and Democracy: Essay Competition: You can win one lakh rupees

If you can write good essays on elections and democracy, there is a chance to become a millionaire. This award can be obtained from the Election Commission. The Commission has started this essay competition which will start on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday.India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) and Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), OP Jindal Global University jointly organized the ‘Election Commission of India Annual National Essay Competition on Elections and Democracy’ which will start from October. 2 to 21 November.

The contest has two themes – first theme – ‘Legal Framework for Social Media Regulations during Elections’ and second theme – ‘Election Commission’s Role in Protecting and Protecting Electoral Democracy’. The essay competition will be held online in both Hindi and English languages. Chief Election Commissioner, Mr. Sushil Chandra, said the competition is an attempt to encourage young and bright students in LA schools to revise the laws and policies governing elections in India. The essay competition will provide a platform for students to showcase their depth of knowledge, analytical ability and inspiring style of writing, he added.

Election Commissioner Shri Anupchandra Pandey said that the participants need to study the various constitutional and legal aspects of the democratic process in general and the election provisions in particular. He also expressed the belief that the young contestants in this competition will come up with brilliant writings on the topics. Full details of the National Essay Competition will be available on the website url: https://www.eciessay.org/.