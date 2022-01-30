World

Essential Workers Brave Treacherous Conditions To Keep Tri-State Area Residents Safe During Nor’easter

Essential Workers Brave Treacherous Conditions To Keep Tri-State Area Residents Safe During Nor’easterTo thank everyone who had to work during Saturday’s nor’easter, here are some of the best moments of CBS2’s snow coverage.

New York Weather: CBS2 1/29 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for January 29 at 11 p.m.

Nor’easter Buries New York City Under Blanket Of SnowIn New York City, Queens was the borough hardest hit by snow. Preliminary totals show up to 11 inches fell in some neighborhoods, and the clean-up is well underway; CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Blizzard Conditions Confirmed As Winds Whip Snow On Jersey ShoreParts of New Jersey were hit hard by Saturday’s storm, including Ocean County, which saw 21 inches of snow; CBS2’s Thalia Perez reports.

Snow Storm Clean-Up Continues In Hard-Hit Suffolk CountyThe temperatures got so cold in coastal communities Saturday night, sheets of ice formed on some bodies of water in Suffolk County. CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reports from Sayville, where storm clean-up continues.

First Alert Weather: 11 p.m. 1/29 Blizzard Storm UpdateCBS2’s Lonnie Quinn and Vanessa Murdock have the latest on the storm.

Snowball Fight Breaks Out In Washington Square ParkSome New Yorkers enjoyed the aftermath of Saturday’s storm by having a good, old-fashioned snowball fight.

Some Queens Neighborhoods See Up To 11 Inches Of SnowNew York City got quite a bit of snow Saturday. In Queens, preliminary snow totals show up to 11 inches fell in some neighborhoods; CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Subway Service Impacted By Nor’easterSaturday’s snow storm impacted subway service.

Over 18 Inches Of Snow Falls On Parts Of New JerseySome parts of New Jersey got more than a foot and a half of snow Saturday. In Toms River, the weight of all the snow caused the partial collapse of an indoor sports facility; CBS2’s Thalia Perez reports.

Parts Of Suffolk County Digging Out From Over 20 Inches Of SnowMore than 20 inches of snow fell in parts of Suffolk County on Saturday, and now bitter temperatures are freezing any uncleared snow into place. That means plow drivers still have hours worth of work ahead; CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reports.

First Alert Weather: 9 p.m. 1/29 Blizzard Storm UpdateCBS2’s Lonnie Quinn and Vanessa Murdock have the latest on the storm.

First Alert Weather: 6 p.m. 1/29 Blizzard Storm UpdateCBS2’s Lonnie Quinn and Vanessa Murdock have the latest on the storm.

The Best Of CBS2’s Snow Storm CoverageWe want to share with you some of the best moments of CBS2’s First Alert Weather day, including those with the brave people who went to work Saturday.

Drivers Needed Help In Bay Shore After Getting Stuck In SnowBay Shore was among the Long Island communities hit hard by Saturday’s snow storm.

Storm Brought Over A Foot Of Snow In Parts Of ConnecticutSnow piled up in parts of Connecticut on Saturday.

Queens Hit Hard By Saturday’s Nor’easterSaturday’s snowstorm made an impact in the city. In Queens, preliminary snow totals show up to 11 inches fell in some neighborhoods; CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

More Than Half A Foot Of Snow Fell In Some Staten Island AreasOn Staten Island, some streets were empty as people stayed clear of the icy roads.

New Yorkers Grab Shovels To Keep Sidewalks ClearSome businesses stayed open during Saturday’s nor’easter, which meant the shovels were out to keep sidewalks clear and customers safe.

Thousands Of Flights Canceled Across Country Due To Nor’easterThousands of flights were canceled across the country Saturday due to the nor’easter.

Subway Service Impacted By Nor’easterThe weather impacted subway service Saturday.

Snow Cleanup Underway In Central ParkMany New Yorkers headed to Central Park on Saturday to go sledding and take in the beautiful views there.

Washington Heights Cleaning Up Streets, Sidewalks After StormTrucks hit the streets in Washington Heights on Saturday so drivers could get around.

Significant Snowfall Seen In Bayville, NJParts of the Jersey Shore got more than a foot and a half of snow Saturday. That’s the case in Bayville, Ocean County, where people were dealing with blizzard conditions; CBS2’s Thalia Perez reports.

