Estimated 73% of US immune to omicron: Is it enough?

Omicron waves invading the United States this winter have also strengthened its defenses, providing adequate protection against the coronavirus, which is less likely to cause dramatic disruption to society in the future – if necessary.

The immune systems of millions of Americans can now recognize the virus, and if they encounter Omicron or any other form, they are ready to fight it.

Nearly half of eligible Americans received booster shots, there were about 80 million confirmed infections and no more infections were reported. An influential model uses those factors and others to estimate that 73% of Americans, for now, are immune to the dominant variant Omicron, and that it could be 80% by mid-March.

This will prevent or minimize new illnesses in protected individuals and reduce the amount of virus transmitted overall, possibly reducing new waves. Hospitals will get a break from overwhelmed ICUs, experts agree.

The CDC, the White House predicts, is a time when there is no crisis due to the relaxation of the Covid-19 epidemic.

“We’ve changed,” said Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics science at Washington University in Seattle. “We have been exposed to this virus and we know how to deal with it.”

Coronavirus – a current variant or one that will pop up in the future – remains a dangerous germ. It still infects more than 130,000 Americans and kills more than 2,000 people every day. Millions of people are vulnerable.

And there will be outbreaks in the future. The notion of a “hard immunity” that could stop the virus has shifted to new forms, reduced immunity, and the harsh reality of vaccine rejection by some Americans.

However, coronavirus is not new. Two years ago it reached a country where no one had seen the immune system before. The entire population – 330 million people – was immunologically innocent, meaning susceptible to infection.

“As the summer progresses, I’m optimistic that cases will increase, but hospitalizations and deaths won’t happen,” said Mokdad, who works on the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model, which calculates 73% of The Associated Press. Press.

With varying degrees of relief and caution, many Americans are beginning to return to their pre-epidemic lifestyles.

Sarah Rixen, 41, of Bismarck, North Dakota, resumed singing with the Citizen Chorus after taking a year off. Now, as Omicron shuts down, he says he’s feeling more confident than at any time since the crisis began.

“But I’m still a little worried that there might be another variant around the corner,” Rixen said, adding that his family and most of his relatives have been fully vaccinated. “I’m still going to wear a mask.”

Because the masks are compulsively simple, staff return to the office and flights are filled, experts are trying to figure out if this could return to normal or if any other hazards are occurring.

To address this, researchers are trying to answer the question of how viruses, vaccines and our bodies respond: How fast is booster protection against Omicron declining? How long does protection from infection last? How many mild infections have been reported? How many people were infected but had no symptoms?

To find clues, they can project using health data from other countries such as the UK, Denmark, South Africa and Qatar to see what might be in store.

Scientists at Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health estimate that about three out of four people in the United States will be infected by Omicron by the end of the wave.

“We know it’s a huge proportion of the population,” said Shawn Trulov, an epidemiologist and disease model at Johns Hopkins. “It varies a lot depending on the location and in some areas we expect the number to be close to one in two.”

This means that different regions or groups of people have different levels of protection – and there are risks. In Virginia, disease models are thinking about their populations in terms of groups with different levels of immunity.

They estimate that approximately 45% of Virginians have the highest levels of immunity, either through increased immunity or through immunization, and through recent immunization. Immunity is further reduced by another 47%; And 7% are most at risk because they have never been vaccinated and have never been infected.

After all, the vast majority of Virginians have at least some immunity, says Brian Lewis, a computational epidemiologist who leads the COVID-19 modeling team at the University of Virginia.

“It’s going to be a beautiful shield of armor for our population as a whole,” Lewis said. “If we can get a very low case rate, we can definitely go back to some of these restrictions.”

Still, although the population is better protected, many people do not. Even by the most optimistic estimates for population immunity, 80 million or more Americans are still vulnerable. This is equivalent to the total number of infections confirmed in the United States during the epidemic.

“26% of those who can still get Omicron have to be very careful,” Mokdad said.

Andrew Pecos, a virus researcher at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, worries that people – especially those surviving amicone – may have a false sense of security. “In an ideal world, immunized people infected with Amicron would stand in line for a vaccine shot,” he said.

Also, guessing safety is far from an accurate science. This is an ongoing goal, as immunity is reduced and new forms are performed. Protection varies greatly from person to person. And it is impossible to know for sure how many people are safe at all. The IHME model estimates a wide range – from 63% to 81% American.

“We’re in a much better position in the coming months, but we shouldn’t take it for granted because the immune system is weakening,” Mokdad said.