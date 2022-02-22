Ethan Crumbley detailed plan to ‘stalk, rape, torture’ and ‘kill’ female classmate, prosecutors say



Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley “details a plan to stalk, rape, torture and eventually kill a female classmate,” an Oakland County prosecutor told a Michigan court on Tuesday.

Crombley, 15, is charged with aggravated assault Four Seven people, including students, were injured Oxford High School November 30. The four killed were 16-year-old Tate Maire, 14-year-old Hannah St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madison Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Schilling.

“In a text message to a firm and in its journal, he outlined a plan to stalk, rape, torture and eventually kill a female classmate,” a prosecutor said Tuesday, adding that he was “delighted” to have killed a baby bird family and They found “joy” in their screams as soon as they died.

“You have to remember for a long time when you die,” Crumbley wrote in his journal. He further added that he needed a gun, who would be his first victim, and that he would surrender after the shooting so that he could “see the pain and suffering he caused.”

“He spoke of his admiration for Adolf Hitler and Jeffrey Dahmer,” he complained.

A hearing was held on Tuesday to determine whether the 15-year-old boy, who is being held and is being held as an adult, should be transferred to a juvenile facility.

At Oxford High School Four There are allegations that the student was fatally shot and seven others were injured. (David Guralnick / Pool via Detroit News)”/>

Prosecutors argued that Crombley showed more interest than the “average 15-year-old” child before the school shooting and should be kept with adults.

Her defense attorneys, Pallet Loftin and Amy Hopp, argued that she showed signs of mental illness before the shooting and asked her parents to see a therapist. They further argued that Crumbley could hear other detainees from his cell and that he would be safe in a juvenile facility.

Crumbley pleaded not guilty in January to 24 counts First-degree killing And terrorism, related to mass shootings. Her parents, James and Jennifer Crumble, each faced four involuntary manslaughter.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen MacDonald revealed in December that school officials met with Crumble and her parents to discuss the violent drawings she had made hours before the deadly riots.

The 15-year-old suspect was able to convince them during a meeting that the related drawings were for a “video game.” His parents “clearly refused” to take their son home.

Loftin and Hopp said in filing in court that their client wanted to use a madness defense.

Authorities say Ethan Crumble used a pistol James Crumble bought it on Black Friday, November 26, 2021. McDonald’s mentioned in a social media post by Jennifer Crombley that she and James Crombley bought the pistol as a Christmas present for their son.