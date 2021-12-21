Etharkkum Thunindhavan 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Etharkkum Thunindhavan Movie (2022):Etharkkum Thunindhavan is an Indian upcoming Tamil language action drama film directed by Pandiraj. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 4 February 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

Arjun, an IPS officer sets out for a mission on hunting down illegal bikers involving in theft and murder.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan Movie Details:

Movies Name : Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022)

: Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022) Genre: Action, Drama

Action, Drama Release Date: 4 February 2022

4 February 2022 Director : Pandiraj

: Pandiraj Producer: Kalanidhi Maran

Kalanidhi Maran Production: Sun Pictures

Sun Pictures Writer : Pandiraj

: Pandiraj Music: D. Imman

D. Imman Language: Tamil

Tamil Watch on: Theatres

Etharkkum Thunindhavan Cast?

Suriya

Priyanka Arulmohan

Sathyaraj

V. Jayaprakash

Saran Shakthi

Devadarshini Chetan

Saranya Ponvannan

Ilavarasu

Cibi Bhuvana Chandran

Subbu Panchu

Etharkkum Thunindhavan Official Trailer

Etharkkum Thunindhavan Official Trailer Coming soon.

