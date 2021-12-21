Etharkkum Thunindhavan 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster
Etharkkum Thunindhavan Movie (2022):Etharkkum Thunindhavan is an Indian upcoming Tamil language action drama film directed by Pandiraj. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 4 February 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.
Story
Arjun, an IPS officer sets out for a mission on hunting down illegal bikers involving in theft and murder.
Etharkkum Thunindhavan Movie Details:
- Movies Name: Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022)
- Genre: Action, Drama
- Release Date: 4 February 2022
- Director: Pandiraj
- Producer: Kalanidhi Maran
- Production: Sun Pictures
- Writer: Pandiraj
- Music: D. Imman
- Language: Tamil
- Watch on: Theatres
Etharkkum Thunindhavan Cast?
- Suriya
- Priyanka Arulmohan
- Sathyaraj
- V. Jayaprakash
- Saran Shakthi
- Devadarshini Chetan
- Saranya Ponvannan
- Ilavarasu
- Cibi Bhuvana Chandran
- Subbu Panchu
Etharkkum Thunindhavan Official Trailer
Etharkkum Thunindhavan Official Trailer Coming soon.
