Ethiopia Expels New York Times Reporter

NAIROBI, Kenya — Ethiopia on Thursday expelled an Irish journalist working for The New York Times, dealing a brand new blow to press freedom in a rustic as the federal government fights a grinding battle within the northern area of Tigray.

The expulsion of the reporter, Simon Marks, comes one month earlier than much-delayed Parliamentary elections in Ethiopia which can be anticipated to cement the authority of the nation’s embattled prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, who gained the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019.

Mr. Marks had reported extensively on the battle in Tigray, the place there are widespread accounts that the Ethiopian army and its Eritrean and militia allies are committing atrocities, together with massacres and sexual assault.

On Thursday, Ethiopian officers summoned Mr. Marks to a gathering within the capital, Addis Ababa. His press credentials had already been canceled since March, at some point after he returned from an accredited reporting journey in Tigray. The officers detained him and drove him to the town airport, the place he was held for eight hours earlier than being deported on a flight that left round 12:30 a.m. native time on Friday.