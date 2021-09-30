Ethiopia plans to expel UN officials for aid response in Tigre

NAROBI, Kenya – Ethiopia ordered the expulsion of seven senior UN officials on Thursday, two days after the UN aid chief warned northern Ethiopia was slipping into famine as the government halted aid delivery to the region. .

Among those ordered to be expelled, officials were coordinating relief efforts and sounding the alarm about a humanitarian crisis in the northern region of Tigre, which has been at war with the Ethiopian government for nearly a year.

UN officials said at least five million people in Tigre needed immediate help, but since July 12, only 606 trucks have been allowed to enter the region, making it necessary to prevent a catastrophic famine. One-tenth of the supply could be brought. Aid activists accused Ethiopian officials of using harassment and obstruction to disrupt the flow of aid into the area controlled by Tigreyan rebel forces.

Trucks carrying food, medicine and fuel are stranded in the neighboring Afar region, not allowed to go. Ethiopian officials on Thursday forced 10 aid workers to disembark a United Nations flight in Tigre, saying they lacked the necessary paperwork, a senior aid official said. They did not want to be recognized to avoid retaliation.