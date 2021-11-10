Ethiopia Seizes 16 UN Workers Amid Efforts to Halt Tigray War
Sixteen UN staff members have been detained by the country’s authorities in the Ethiopian capital in recent days, the chief UN spokesman said on Tuesday, adding that new tensions have arisen in the union’s troubled relationship with the government, which has been embroiled in a year-long civil war and drought.
The arrests in the capital, Addis Ababa, also included an unspecified number of their dependents, spokesman Stephen Dujarric said. No explanation was given as to why he was detained, he said, adding that the United Nations was demanding his immediate release.
The civil war is centered in the restive North Tigre region but has spread elsewhere in Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous country, creating a massive humanitarian emergency affecting 7 million people and leaving thousands starving.
Mr Dujarric said all the detainees were of Ethiopian nationality but could not specify their ethnicity. According to Ethiopian news reports, several Ethiopians of Tigrian descent have been detained in Addis Ababa since the central government declared a state of emergency last week after Tigrian rebels threatened to march south towards the capital.
Tensions have risen in recent months between Mr Guterres, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abi Ahmed, whose legacy and political future are now threatened by conflict. Mr. Abi’s government took a sharp negative turn on September 30 after ordering the expulsion of seven top UN aid officials for allegedly interfering in their country’s affairs.
Asked if Mr Guterres was further frustrated by the news of the arrest, Mr Dujarric said: “The General Secretary is frustrated by the lack of capacity to help those in need.”
Ethiopian authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ethiopia’s ambassador to the United Nations, Tye Atske Selasi Amde, has not returned a message.
Understand the conflict in Ethiopia
A year of war. On November 4, 2020, Prime Minister Abi Ahmed launched a military operation in the northern Tigre region of the country, in which his worst enemy – the Tigre People’s Liberation Front – would be defeated.
Mr Dujarric announced the arrests after Martin Griffiths, a United Nations humanitarian aid officer, completed a four-day visit to Ethiopia, including Macaulay, the capital of the Tigris region.
In a statement issued at the end of his visit, Shri. Griffiths said he had met with Mr. Abe and his Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dameke Mekonen, have “constructive discussions on the challenges facing aid agencies to help all.” Ethiopians are in need. ”
The arrests came a day after the UN Security Council convened to discuss the conflict, with all 15 members urging the opposition to resolve their differences through political negotiations.
Diplomacy aimed at achieving that result has intensified in recent times. Jeffrey Feltman, the US ambassador to the Horn of Africa, and Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, are holding talks in Ethiopia.
Mr Obasanjo told the Security Council on Monday that all sides in the conflict “personally agree that their differences are political and that a political solution is needed through dialogue.”
