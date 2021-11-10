Ethiopia Seizes 16 UN Workers Amid Efforts to Halt Tigray War

Sixteen UN staff members have been detained by the country’s authorities in the Ethiopian capital in recent days, the chief UN spokesman said on Tuesday, adding that new tensions have arisen in the union’s troubled relationship with the government, which has been embroiled in a year-long civil war and drought.

The arrests in the capital, Addis Ababa, also included an unspecified number of their dependents, spokesman Stephen Dujarric said. No explanation was given as to why he was detained, he said, adding that the United Nations was demanding his immediate release.

The civil war is centered in the restive North Tigre region but has spread elsewhere in Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous country, creating a massive humanitarian emergency affecting 7 million people and leaving thousands starving.

Mr Dujarric said all the detainees were of Ethiopian nationality but could not specify their ethnicity. According to Ethiopian news reports, several Ethiopians of Tigrian descent have been detained in Addis Ababa since the central government declared a state of emergency last week after Tigrian rebels threatened to march south towards the capital.