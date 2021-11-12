Ethiopian Civil War Sparks Rancorous Debate Over Immigration to Israel

JERUSALEM – Surafel Alamo immigrated to Israel from Ethiopia in 2006 with his father and a sister at the age of 12. Israeli officials said the two older sisters, who were over 18 at the time, would follow in a month or two. Since then, they have been waiting in Ethiopian refugee camps.

Now, as Tigrian rebel forces push south towards the capital, Addis Ababa, where the Ethiopian government has declared a state of emergency, Ethiopian-Israelis like Mr. Alamo are worried about the safety of their relatives. They are pressuring the Israeli government to rescue thousands of them from the threat of civil war and to end the years-long scourge of separated families once and for all.

But the urgency of the situation in Ethiopia, the validity of their claims, the number of people eligible for Israeli citizenship and allegations of racism have left the remnants of the community in a bizarre predicament.