Ethiopian Civil War Sparks Rancorous Debate Over Immigration to Israel
JERUSALEM – Surafel Alamo immigrated to Israel from Ethiopia in 2006 with his father and a sister at the age of 12. Israeli officials said the two older sisters, who were over 18 at the time, would follow in a month or two. Since then, they have been waiting in Ethiopian refugee camps.
Now, as Tigrian rebel forces push south towards the capital, Addis Ababa, where the Ethiopian government has declared a state of emergency, Ethiopian-Israelis like Mr. Alamo are worried about the safety of their relatives. They are pressuring the Israeli government to rescue thousands of them from the threat of civil war and to end the years-long scourge of separated families once and for all.
But the urgency of the situation in Ethiopia, the validity of their claims, the number of people eligible for Israeli citizenship and allegations of racism have left the remnants of the community in a bizarre predicament.
Israel has in the past freed Ethiopian Jews. The last major operation, in 1991, brought 14,000 people from camps in Gondor Province and Addis Ababa in a secret airlift in 36 hours. Officials say about 5,000 Ethiopians of Jewish descent are now ready for immigration, but there could be thousands more.
Opponents of further family reunification say the original Ethiopian Jews and their descendants, many of whom were converted to Christianity by European missionaries in the late 18th century, had left long ago. The camps they are filling now are mostly relatives of converts who have little or no connection to Judaism, they say, and once they migrate relatives will love to come, migration from Ethiopia will turn into a never ending song.
Many Ethiopian-Israelis and their supporters say that a large number of those who converted to Christianity did so under duress, living in separate communities in Ethiopia and maintaining their traditions. They accuse their critics and the Israeli government of racism and discrimination, actively promoting Jewish immigration from rich countries known as Alias in Hebrew.
“They are Jews, yes, black Jews,” said Mr. Alamo, 26, who has served as a paratrooper in the Israeli army and is now studying political science at the University of Haifa. “Israel must bring them.”
Mr Alamo’s mother died before leaving for Israel; His father died there. Mr Alamo’s last contact with the sisters in Ethiopia, now between 35 and 45, was a month ago, he said, adding that the war had made communication difficult. He said his position was still unclear several years after he sent documents to the Israeli Interior Ministry.
“If I’m here, I’m Jewish, right?” He said. “Well they are.”
The question of “who is a Jew” has long been entrenched in Israel’s immigration policy and relations with the diaspora. The ancient and complex history of the Ethiopian jury poses a particular challenge. The original Ethiopian Jews, known as the “sons of Israel” or the House of Israel, are, according to some traditions, descendants of the lost tribe of Dan. Israel officially recognized Judaism, qualifying them for automatic citizenship, only in the 1970s.
Once the beta airlifted to Israel, the Israeli government was pressured to bring in the Christian converts waiting in the camp. Falash Mura, known as an insult to Ethiopia, is referred to by Israeli authorities as “Zera Israel” or a descendant of Israel.
According to experts, the majority of the approximately 150,000 Israelis of Ethiopian descent, who make up about two percent of the population, are members of the Zera Israel community.
Israel has repeatedly announced a mission to move the remains of Ethiopian Jews, most recently in 2013. But two years later, under renewed pressure, the government said it was “determined to bring in the last members of the waiting community in Addis Ababa.” Ababa and Gondar ”to Israel by 2020.
Candidates must be invited by a first-degree relative in Israel, they have been in camps before 2010 and are once committed to converting to Judaism in Israel.
They numbered about 9,000 at the time. There have been four thousand with 2,000 over the past year. This week, the government agreed to expedite the transfer of the remaining 5,000, without specifying a clear timeline.
But the number of people waiting in camps is now said to be at least 8,000, at least partly because families have grown over the years of waiting.
Further complicating the situation, Israel’s National Security Council has assessed that the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recently expelled the families of its diplomats from Addis Ababa and warned Israelis not to travel to Ethiopia, yet no immediate rescue is needed. .
“You can’t play a double game,” Nachaman Shai, Israel’s diaspora minister, said in an interview, referring to differences within the government. “It simply came to our notice then. Either there is an emergency or not. They have to make up their minds. ”
He further added, “It is my position to bring them in as soon as possible and as soon as possible, and then say that 40 or 50 years of operation is over.”
Israel’s Minister of Immigration and Integration, Pinina Tamano Shata, herself a member of Beta Israel, has become a champion for the underprivileged on behalf of her primary constituency. Israel’s interior minister, the country’s conservative gatekeeper, islet Shake, is more cautious and is reviewing Ethiopian immigration criteria.
Another shock came this week in the Israeli news media about a group of 61 Ethiopians, mostly Tigris, who were secretly brought to Israel from Sudan in July. This was done at the behest of a member of the Ethiopian Jewish community in Israel, who claimed his life was in danger.
An August 2011 Interior Ministry document reviewed by The New York Times states that 61 people have no clear family ties to Israel or, in most cases, no ties to Judaism and are not in danger but simply exploit the system. .
Activists have questioned the timing of the leak, saying it was intended to undermine efforts to bring Ethiopian Jewish remains to Israel.
“It’s a spin,” said Uri Perednik, president of the Ethiopian jury’s struggle for Alia, a non-profit organization. “This group has nothing to do with communities in Addis Ababa and Gondar.”
Yet, the civil war has reopened the debate over the myth of Ethiopian immigration to Israel.
“There is no end to it,” said Ben-Drawer Yemini. “After these 10,000, there will be another 10,000 first-degree relatives and then more relatives,” he said in an interview.
Mr. Yemini said he was voicing frustrated members of the original beta Israel. He described the intentions of Ethiopians, including American Jewish groups, as well as intentional but misguided, and the subsequent actions of the Israeli government as reckless, saying they were repeatedly embroiled in emotional pleas and protests.
There will be new agitations on Sunday.
Aschlo Abebe, 36, a cleaning contractor and social worker who came to Israel in 2002, said: “This Alia has always been the subject of wars and conflicts. He said he recently found some relatives of his mother who were waiting in camps and were eligible for immigration because their grandfather was Jewish.
“I am worried day and night,” he said of the government.
#Ethiopian #Civil #War #Sparks #Rancorous #Debate #Immigration #Israel
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.