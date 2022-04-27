EU accuses Russia of ‘blackmail’ after it cuts gas to Poland, Bulgaria



The head of the European Union on Wednesday accused Russia of “blackmailing” him when it went on to block gas access to Poland and Bulgaria for refusing to pay the ruble.

The Russian-owned gas giant, Gazprom, said earlier in the day that it had cut off gas to two EU countries in retaliation for an unpaid energy bill in April when they refused to comply with Moscow’s demands and pay in Russian currency.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that all countries will have to pay a gas fee in rubles by the end of March in an effort to strengthen its flag-bearing economy amid tight international sanctions.

Ursula von der Leyen calls on Russia to end gas blackmail

European Union President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement that “the announcement by Gazprom that it is unilaterally cutting off gas supplies to consumers in Europe is another attempt by Russia to use gas as a tool for blackmail.”

“It is unreasonable and unacceptable. And it again shows Russia’s distrust as a gas supplier,” he added.

Von der Leyen said EU countries were “ready for this scenario” and were in close contact to identify other ways to supply Poland and Bulgaria with their energy needs.

Polish Prime Minister Mateus Morawiki further condemned Russia’s move as “blackmail” and promised his country’s parliament that Warsaw would not be intimidated by Moscow.

Morawiki said he believed the sudden cutoff of Warsaw was in retaliation for the sanctions imposed on 50 Russian oligarchs and businesses, including Gazprom, on Tuesday.

United States, European Union announce joint task force to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian gas

Poland receives 45 percent of its gas demand from Russia, but the Polish prime minister has said that his nation would be better off if previous gas arrangements were made with other countries.

A new pipeline called the “Baltic Pipes” will handle gas from Norway and Poland – initially relying on gas for only nine percent of its energy demand.

Work on the pipeline is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Warsaw pledged to reduce gas dependence on Russia by the end of 2022 in retaliation for Ukraine’s deadly war earlier this year.

The EU has said it is working on a “coordinated” response to Russia’s move and has promised to stand by Poland and Bulgaria.

