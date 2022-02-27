World

EU buys weapons for Ukraine, closes its airspace to Russian aircraft

According to international officials, the European Union on Sunday announced plans to close its airspace for Russian aircraft and provide arms to Ukraine to defend against attacks from its western neighbor Russia.

“We are proposing a ban on Russian-owned, Russian-registered or Russian-controlled aircraft,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “These planes will no longer be able to land, take off or overfly in the EU.”

The EU also plans to spend $ 507 million of its funds on Ukrainian weapons and $ 56 million on other items such as medical supplies, a source close to the commission told Reuters.

Biden in Delaware when Putin raised the nuclear alert status

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell issued a joint press statement at the EU headquarters in Brussels on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Ursula von der Leyen said it marked the first time that the EU would finance the purchase and supply of arms and other equipment to a country under attack.

The EU’s 27 foreign ministers have approved support for Ukraine and the measures could take effect in a matter of hours, said Joseph Borel, the EU’s foreign policy chief. He called it “a defining moment in European history.”

Protesters display placards during a rally in support of Ukraine, Sunday, February 27, 2022, in Boston.

“Another has been banned,” Borrell said in a statement ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers. “Prohibited that the European Union did not supply arms to the war.”

Borrell said EU defense ministers would discuss on Monday how to convert the funds into useful military weapons and equipment that would reach Ukraine’s armed forces. Poland has agreed to act as a hub for their distribution, he added.

The EU will also ban Russia’s state-owned television network Russia Today and news agency Sputnik, officials said.

The decisions came as Russian forces infiltrated Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and blew up a natural gas pipeline on the fourth day of the war. Russian President Vladimir Putin has also raised the alarm over his nuclear program, instructing Russia’s defense minister and military chief to keep its nuclear-armed forces on “special warfare.”

Putin’s “aggressive” attack on Ukraine was not easy, EU officials say, citing an Intel report.

A view of a residential building damaged in the recent shootings in Kharkiv on February 26, 2022.

((Photo by Sergei Bobok / AFP Getty Images))

Putin addressed a meeting with his top advisers on Sunday, saying NATO forces had made “aggressive statements” and that the West was imposing tough financial sanctions on Russia and itself.

Biden announced new sanctions last Thursday, which would target larger Russian banks in coordination with other countries’ alliances and make it harder for Russia to trade in dollars, euros, pounds and yen.

The sanctions would also target the Russian elite and limit access to borrowing for 13 Russian companies and enterprises. There will also be “new restrictions” on what can be exported to Russia, Biden said.

German Chancellor Olaf Schulz gives a speech on the Russian invasion of Ukraine during a meeting of the German Federal Parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday, February 27, 2022. (AP Photo / Michael Sohan)

On Sunday, Germany also said it would commit 11 113 billion to a special armed forces fund while pledging to keep its defense spending above 2% of GDP, according to German Chancellor Olaf Schulz.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

