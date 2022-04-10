EU chief fast-tracks Ukraine membership in ‘important step forward’ in eradicating Russian rule



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who recently offered Ukraine a speedy path to EU membership, stressed on Sunday that Ukrainian soldiers had taken “an important step” to ensure that their children would one day live in Ukraine at the risk of their lives. Freed from Russian rule.

His remarks on CNN’s “State of the Union” came after Von der Lane’s recent visit to Kyiv on Sunday. The EU chief presented a questionnaire to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose responses would form the basis of an opinion passed by the European Council this summer.

Speaking at a joint news conference, von der Leyen said the questionnaire was “where your path to the European Union begins,” adding that the move would “be a matter of weeks, not years.” According to German broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW).

Asked by CNN host Jack Tapper about his remarks, Von der Lane, who appeared on a joint panel with Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, outlined how the normal process of joining the EU would take years. Take an “extraordinary” step in shaping the final reconstruction of Ukraine, which was destroyed by Russian forces.

“For Ukraine, the most important thing is to decide for themselves what they want to do in the future and how they want to build their country. And they want to join the European Union,” he said.

“This is usually a process year after year. And, yesterday, we took an important step forward,” the EU chief continued. “These questions, which form the basis of our information, then form an opinion as to whether I can recommend the status of a candidate to the so-called council as chairman of the commission. So, while this may seem technical, it is a very important step forward.”

“Yesterday, someone told me: ‘You know, when our soldiers are dying, I want them to know that their children will be free and part of the European Union,'” Von der Leyen said. “So, there’s a lot. Hopefully in Ukraine they – they belong to our European family, without question. And, therefore, they are in an extraordinary situation, where we have to take unusual steps. “

Von der Leyen says the European Union has already pledged $ 17 billion in structural funding to accommodate about 4 million Ukrainian refugees who have fled to neighboring countries, including Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria. An additional 6.5 million Ukrainians are internally displaced and in urgent need of assistance through the Ukrainian authorities, he added.

“After this war, when Ukraine is restructured, when we support Ukraine in rebuilding this country, it will be with reform,” he said. “So, this is a great way to shape the country and move towards the European Union. And we took an important step yesterday.”

“Yesterday, I could have provided one billion euros directly to the Ukrainian government, but more, of course, have to come there,” he continued. “And we know that we have a long way to go to fight Putin’s aggression, to protect Ukraine’s integrity and sovereignty, but later, after that war, when Ukraine wins that war, to rebuild Ukraine and rebuild this country.”

Evans has announced that it has raised $ 10.1 billion in a recent Global Citizen Commitment event pledge, of which 4.6 billion is in cash grants intended to support the people of Ukraine and displaced refugees.

Trudeau said Canada was providing investigative assistance to the International Criminal Court to investigate Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes, with evidence that Russian forces had systematically targeted civilians and used sexual violence and rape in the wake of the Bucha massacre.

So far, Canada, which has the third largest population of Ukrainians after Ukraine and Russia, has already accepted 14,000 Canadian refugees but is willing to accept more. Trudeau said so far many Ukrainian refugees have expressed a desire to stay close to their husbands and fathers who are geographically living in Ukraine.