The European Court of Human Rights ruled on Tuesday that Russia was responsible for the 2006 murder of Alexander V. Litvinenko, who was poisoned with a deadly toxin at a London hotel.

The ruling concluded that the killers were acting as “agents of the Russian state”, reinforcing a separate investigation by Britain, which found “strong circumstantial evidence” that Russian President Vladimir V. Putin and his spy chief at that time was Nikolai Petrushev. Sanctioned an operation to kill Mr. Litvinenko using a rare isotope polonium 210.

Mr. Litvinenko was a former colonel in the FSB, the domestic successor to the Soviet-era KGB, who fled Russia via Georgia and Turkey to seek refuge in Britain in 2000, where he became a whistleblower and bitter critic of Mr. India. Had gone. Putin.

He died in November 2006, weeks after drinking green tea containing polonium 210 at the Millennium Hotel in London.