EU proposes mandatory USB-C on all devices, including iPhones

The European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, has announced plans to force smartphone and other electronics makers to fit a common USB-C charging port on their devices. The proposal is likely to have the biggest impact on Apple, which continues to use its proprietary Lightning connector instead of the USB-C connector adopted by most of its competitors. The rules aim to cut down on electronic waste by allowing people to reuse existing chargers and cables when buying new electronics.

Apart from phones, the rules will apply to other devices such as tablets, headphones, portable speakers, videogame consoles and cameras. Manufacturers will also be forced to make their fast-charging standards interoperable and provide customers with information about which charging standards their device supports. Under the offer, customers will be able to buy new devices without a charger.

To become law, the revised Radio Equipment Directive proposal would need to pass a vote in the European Parliament. If adopted, manufacturers will eventually have 24 months to comply with the new rules. Parliament has already voted in favor of new rules on a common charger in early 2020, indicating that today’s proposal should find widespread support.

“Chargers power all of our most essential electronic devices. With more and more devices, more and more chargers are sold that are not interchangeable or required. We are ending this,” said commissioner Thierry Breton. “With our proposal, European consumers will be able to use one charger for all of their portable electronics – an important step to increase convenience and reduce waste.”

“European consumers have long been frustrated about the piles of incompatible chargers in their drawers. We gave the industry a lot of time to come up with a solution of its own, now is the time for legislative action for a generic charger,” said European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager.

Today’s proposal focuses on the charging port on the end of the device, but the commission says it hopes to eventually ensure “complete interoperability” at both ends of the cable. The end of the power supply will be addressed in a review to be launched later this year.

The proposals follow a vote in the European Parliament in January 2020 when lawmakers voted for new rules on the common charger. As of 2016, the amount of electronic waste produced in the entire block was approximately 12.3 million metric tons.

The biggest impact of the new rules is likely to be felt by Apple, which continues to ship phones with a Lightning connector as opposed to an increasingly universal USB-C port. As of 2018, about 29 percent of phone chargers sold in the European Union used USB-C, 21 percent used Lightning, and nearly half used the older Micro USB standard, according to a report by the EU. According to the assessment. Reuters. These ratios are likely to change significantly as USB-C has replaced micro USB in the least expensive Android phone.

The call for smartphone makers to use the same charging standard in the European Union dates back to at least 2009, when Apple, Samsung, Huawei and Nokia signed a voluntary agreement to use a common standard. In subsequent years, the industry gradually adopted Micro USB and more recently, USB-C as a common charging port. However, despite reducing the amount of charging standards from 30 to just three (Micro USB, USB-C, and Lightning), regulators have said that this voluntary approach fell short of its objectives.

Apple was notable in that it never included a micro USB port directly in its phones. Instead, it offered a micro USB to 30-pin adapter. It has also voiced its opposition to the latest round of attempts to settle on a single charging standard. In a statement released last year, Apple said the new rules run the risk of generating e-waste because people may have to take out their existing electrical items if they are incompatible with the universal standard, and that the regulation allows companies to Can stifle innovation by forcing it to stick to the present. Port

Although it has continued to use Lightning, Apple has made its own efforts to reduce charger e-waste. Last year, it stopped shipping charging bricks or earbuds in the box with the new iPhones and supplied them with only a Lightning to USB-C cable. However, the move received mixed reactions, with some arguing that it helped Apple’s bottom line more than the environment.

While European lawmakers mainly focus on wired chargers, wireless charging is becoming increasingly popular in smartphones and has largely converged on a single cross-platform standard: Qi. There are also rumors that Apple may ship an iPhone without a Lightning port and whether it will rely entirely on wireless charging for power.