The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, who has warned Pope Francis against being “the son of Putin’s altar,” is being targeted in the latest wave of economic sanctions that the European Union is preparing to use against Moscow for its attack on Ukraine.

Patriarch Kirill was identified in an EU document that AFP saw on Wednesday as “a longtime ally of President Vladimir Putin who has become one of the main supporters of Russia’s bloody war in Ukraine.”

Russia’s oil embargo and sanctions against family members of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov are also part of the economic measures the European Union is proposing to implement, AFP added.

The proposed bans came after a spokesman for the Russian Orthodox Church said last month that the ban was “meaningless, a denial of common sense,” the Catholic News Agency reported.

Catholic bishops and cardinals from Poland, Germany, Ireland and Luxembourg have reportedly urged Kirill to condemn the war in Ukraine.

But Pope Francis revealed in an interview on Tuesday that he spoke with Kirill in a 40-minute video on March 16 – half of which he said Kirill had “read with all the arguments of war” from a sheet of paper.

“We are [the pope and Kirill] Priest of the same man of God. That is why we must find a way to peace in order to stop the fire of arms, “Francis told Della Best newspaper in Korea, according to Reuters.” The patriarch cannot be the son of Putin’s altar. ”

Recently, Kirill blessed Russian troops who are invading Ukraine.

“We have to be very strong. When I say ‘we’, I mean the armed forces first and foremost,” Kirill said.

“Russia has never attacked anyone,” Kirill was quoted as saying.

“It’s amazing that a large and powerful country has never attacked anyone – only defended its borders,” Kirill said in a statement on Tuesday.

