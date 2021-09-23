EU wants common charger for all phones, hurting Apple
The European Union on Thursday unveiled plans to make USB-C connectors the standard charging port for all smartphones, tablets and other electronic devices sold across the bloc, an initiative that will reduce environmental waste.
The move will mostly affect Apple products, which use a different port for their iPhones.
The new law is likely to come into force in 2024 as it must first be approved by the European Parliament and then adopted by manufacturers. Apart from phones, this will apply to cameras, headphones, portable speakers and video game consoles.
Wireless chargers won’t be affected, but the main change will be for iPhones, which currently have a proprietary Lightning charging port.
“What are we offering? More freedom, less cost,” and less electronic waste, European commissioner for trade Thierry Breton said at a news conference on Thursday.
The move would represent a long-awaited, yet aggressive step in product-making decisions by the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm. Apple has long opposed the plan, arguing that it would stifle innovation and lead to more electronic waste as all current chargers that are not USB-C would become obsolete.
Nevertheless, if a law proposed by the European Commission is enacted, selling electronic equipment without a USB-C charging port would become illegal. A commission official said Apple will have to switch to USB-C for its products sold across the block, noting that it already sells new iPads with such charging ports.
EU officials and lawmakers in the European Parliament have been advocating for a common charger since 2009, when there were over 30 charging options on the market, which have now been reduced to three. They have argued that fewer wires would be more convenient for users and better for the environment, as mobile phone chargers are estimated to be responsible for 11,000 tonnes of electronic waste per year, according to estimates by the European Commission, the EU executive. The branch that introduced the law on Thursday.
But Apple has also argued that if the EU had introduced a generic charger in 2009, it would have restricted innovation that would have led to USB-C and Lightning connectors. In a statement on Thursday, Apple said that although it welcomed the European Commission’s commitment to protecting the environment, it supported a solution that left the device-side of the charging interface open to innovation.
Mr Breton said on Thursday he was aware of Apple’s concerns. “Every time we try to put out an offer, such companies start saying, ‘That would be against innovation,'” he said.
“It’s not against innovation at all, it’s not against anybody,” he said. “It’s for European consumers.”
Critics have also alleged that the EU’s action is too late due to the decline in connector types in recent years. According to the study published by the European Commission in 2019, half of the charging cables sold with mobile phones in 2018 had a USB Micro-B connector, while 29 percent had a USB-C and 21 percent had a Lightning connector. The C charging port is most likely going to grow as most Android phones are now sold with it.
The European Commission would also require manufacturers to sell equipment without a charger: if a bundled option remains available, an unbundled option of the same product will have to be offered, it said.
Adam Satriano Contributed to reporting.
#common #charger #phones #hurting #Apple
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.