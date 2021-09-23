EU wants common charger for all phones, hurting Apple

The move would represent a long-awaited, yet aggressive step in product-making decisions by the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm. Apple has long opposed the plan, arguing that it would stifle innovation and lead to more electronic waste as all current chargers that are not USB-C would become obsolete.

Nevertheless, if a law proposed by the European Commission is enacted, selling electronic equipment without a USB-C charging port would become illegal. A commission official said Apple will have to switch to USB-C for its products sold across the block, noting that it already sells new iPads with such charging ports.

EU officials and lawmakers in the European Parliament have been advocating for a common charger since 2009, when there were over 30 charging options on the market, which have now been reduced to three. They have argued that fewer wires would be more convenient for users and better for the environment, as mobile phone chargers are estimated to be responsible for 11,000 tonnes of electronic waste per year, according to estimates by the European Commission, the EU executive. The branch that introduced the law on Thursday.

But Apple has also argued that if the EU had introduced a generic charger in 2009, it would have restricted innovation that would have led to USB-C and Lightning connectors. In a statement on Thursday, Apple said that although it welcomed the European Commission’s commitment to protecting the environment, it supported a solution that left the device-side of the charging interface open to innovation.

Mr Breton said on Thursday he was aware of Apple’s concerns. “Every time we try to put out an offer, such companies start saying, ‘That would be against innovation,'” he said.