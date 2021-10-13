EURO 2020: Both teams of the World Cup final are out of the tournament; France’s young star Mbappe missed the penalty, Croatia defeated by Spain

With this defeat, not only Kilian Mbappe became a superstar by scoring a goal in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final, but the whole of France was inconsolable. Mbappe’s penalty miss is a matter of discussion. Mbappe, 22, has recorded many achievements in his short career.

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved France from the European Football Championship – Euro 2020 (UEFA EURO 2020) after saving Kylian Mbappe’s penalty kick in a penalty shootout. Switzerland won the shootout 5–4 after a 3–3 draw in extra time in Bucharest.

In Copenhagen, Spain scored in extra time to win the pre-quarterfinals 5-3 to knock Croatia out of the Euro 2020 race. Both the finalists of the FIFA World Cup 2018 were eliminated in the Euro Cup 2020 due to the defeat of Croatia and France. France won the Football World Cup 2018 title on 15 July 2018 by defeating Croatia 4-2.

Kylian Mbappe’s penalty miss remains a topic of discussion in the football world. Why not be so? Mbappe, just 22 years old, has recorded many achievements in his short career. He is part of the FIFA World Cup champion team. He was voted the Best Young Player of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He is the winner of four leagues and the top goal scorer in three leagues. No French footballer has scored more goals in a single Champions League season than him.

Somer, who took a break in the middle of the group stage due to the birth of his second daughter, did not allow one of the best players in the world to score Kilian Mbappe on a penalty. This enabled Switzerland to reach the quarter-finals of a major tournament for the first time in 67 years.

The match was tied 3-3 in the stipulated time. This was followed by a penalty shoot-out. Switzerland scored on all five of their penalties. Mbappe came in to collect the last penalty for France, but Sommer saved it by diving to his right. After this, not only Mbappe became a superstar by scoring a goal in the last World Cup final, but the whole of France became inconsolable.

Switzerland reached the quarter finals of a tournament after 67 years

Sommer later said, ‘What a wonderful evening for football. We had a chance to go beyond the last 16 as we had never been able to get past this. We had laid down our lives. It’s fantastic.’ For Switzerland, Harris Sefrovic (15th and 81st minutes) scored two goals, while Mario Gavronovich scored the equalizer in the 90th minute. For France, Karim Benzima scored in the 57th and 59th, while Paul Pogba scored in the 75th minute.

The Swiss team had never reached the quarter-finals of a tournament since hosting the World Cup in 1954. She had never progressed beyond the last 16 in the Euro Cup. They will take on Spain in the quarter-finals on Friday in St. Petersburg.

Second most goals scored in a match of European Championship

In the match against Croatia, Spain first scored a suicide goal and then lost a 3–1 lead, but goals from Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyjebal in extra time eventually helped them beat Croatia 5–3.

This match has become second place in the record for most goals in a match in the history of the European Championship. More goals were scored only during Yugoslavia’s 5–4 victory over France in 1960.

The match was fluctuating. First, Pedri’s suicide goal gave Croatia the lead in the 20th minute, but Pablo Sarabia scored in the 38th minute to level Spain, leveling the score at 1-1 at half time.

Spain adopted a more aggressive approach in the second half, which also got its advantage. Cesar Ajipilqueta gave them the lead in the 57th minute while Ferran Torres’s goal in the 77th minute took them 3-1.

Croatia then looked desperate to score. Mislav Orisic gave Spain hope in the 85th minute by reducing their lead. Croatia midfielder Mario Pasali scored the equalizing goal in injury time, which dragged the match to extra time.

In such a situation, Morata scored in the 100th minute which proved to be decisive. The Spanish striker first took control of the ball and then scored the goal by hitting goalkeeper Dominic Livakovic. Three minutes later, Oyazebal reduced the score to 5-3, which Spain retained till the end.

Morata was facing the ire of supporters on social media for missing several chances in the group stage, but on Monday, he put all the grievances away. Spain’s coach Louis Enrique said, ‘I don’t think there will be any coach in the world who does not praise a player like Morata’.