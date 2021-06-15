Euro 2020: Scotland Returns, Tartan Army at Its Back

GLASGOW — After greater than twenty years on the soccer sidelines, one of many recreation’s most celebrated fan teams lastly has an opportunity to cheer on its staff once more.

The Tartan Army is again.

Its popularity precedes it. All through the Nineteen Seventies, ’80s and ’90s, Scotland was an everyday presence at soccer’s greatest competitions, and so had been its tartan-clad followers. Rambunctious, joyous and thirsty, the Tartan Army grew to become a vacationer attraction in its personal proper, a touring horde of merriment that stood out in a tradition during which followers had been all too typically identified for forsaking a path of blood and damaged glass.

“They love us,” Alan Paterson, a retired schoolteacher, mentioned of the cities and nations he visited in his years following the nationwide staff. “We’re going to spend some huge cash, and so they know we’re not going to be quite a lot of hassle.”

The issue is that, after the 1998 World Cup in France, the bagpipes stopped enjoying. Scotland’s soccer file grew to become a string of disappointment and near-misses. This week, although, after a 23-year absence, the Scots are again on the large stage at final.