Euro backlash as FIFA refuses to expel Russia from football

12 seconds ago
FIFA has reacted swiftly to European countries for not immediately excluding Russia from Sunday’s World Cup qualifiers and for instructing the country to play without flags and music at a neutral venue in the name of its federation – the Russian Football Union.

Protesting FIFA’s response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Poland said they would still refuse to play the country in the World Cup play-off semifinals, scheduled for March 24.

“Today’s FIFA decision is completely unacceptable,” tweeted Cesare Kuleja, president of the Polish Football Federation. “We are not interested in participating in this game of presence. Our position is intact: the Polish national team will not play against Russia, whatever the name of the team.”

A unanimous decision of the FIFA bureau comprising the presidents of the six regional football confederations stated that the Russian flag and music could not be associated with the playing team as “Russian Football Union (RFU)”.

“FIFA will continue its ongoing dialogue with the IOC, UEFA and other sports bodies to determine any additional measures or sanctions,” FIFA said in a statement. “

File - A typical view of St. Petersburg Stadium before the Confederations Cup football match between New Zealand and Portugal, June 24, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Russia. The European football governing body will snatch the Champions League final from Russia to punish its deep interference in Ukraine. The Shopies Men's Game is set to take place on May 28 in St. Petersburg for Russia's biggest sporting event since the 2018 World Cup.

File – A typical view of St. Petersburg Stadium before the Confederations Cup football match between New Zealand and Portugal, June 24, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Russia. The European football governing body will snatch the Champions League final from Russia to punish its deep interference in Ukraine. The Shopies Men’s Game is set to take place on May 28 in St. Petersburg for Russia’s biggest sporting event since the 2018 World Cup.
(AP Photo / Pavel Golvkin, file)

The decision follows a ruling by a sports arbitration tribunal before the Ukraine invasion, punishing Russia’s cover for state-sponsored doping investigations. This meant that the Russians had to compete in the last two Olympics as ROC teams. FIFA lifted the ban on Russian competition under the country’s name until it had qualified for the World Cup.

The winner of the Russia-Poland play-off will have to decide on March 29, the host Sweden or the Czech Republic until November 21-December. 17 World Cups in Qatar.

Swedish Federation President Carl-Erik Nielsen, UEFA’s senior vice-president, told the Fotbolskalanlen website that he was not satisfied with FIFA’s decision, which was expected to have a “sharp position”. Checkers say FIFA’s agreement has not changed its decision not to play with Russia.

FIFA said it was involved with the three associations and would “stay in close touch together to find suitable and acceptable solutions together.”

Separately, the English Football Association announced that their national teams would refuse to play in Russia for the “near future”. Russia has qualified for the European Women’s Championships in England in June.

The English FA said in a statement that the decision was made “in solidarity with Ukraine and in condemnation of the atrocities committed by the Russian leadership.”

The president of RFU is Alexander Dukov, who is also the chief executive of a subsidiary of the state-owned power giant Gazprom and sits on the UEFA executive committee.

In France, Noel Le Great, president of the Football Federation, told the Le Parisien daily on Sunday that he was inclined to exclude Russia from the World Cup.

“The world of sports, and football in particular, cannot be neutral,” said Le Great, who sits on the ruling FIFA Council and is a close ally of Gianni Infantino, the president of the governing body recently.

Strict reading of FIFA World Cup rules has even made the Polish, Swedish and Czech federations liable for disciplinary action and will have to pay fines and compensation if they do not play Russia.

In 1992, however, FIFA and UEFA removed Yugoslavia from its competition after UN sanctions were imposed when the war broke out in the Balkans.

The FIFA bureau, which is chaired by Infantino, includes UEFA President Alexander Seferin.

UEFA pulled the 2022 Champions League final from St. Petersburg to Paris on Friday and said that the Russian and Ukrainian teams must play home games in a neutral country. UEFA Spartak has allowed Moscow to continue playing in the second round of the Europa League Round of 16.

As Russia’s war against Ukraine enters its fourth day on Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin has temporarily lost his most senior official position on the world stage. The International Judo Federation has called “the ongoing conflict in Ukraine” a suspension of Putin’s honorary presidency.

The Russian president is a keen judoka and competed in the 2012 London Olympics.

On Sunday there was an abrupt resignation from the Russian president of the European Judo Union, Sergei Solovevich, who noted that “we see people from fraternal countries die” but supported his country.

“No one doubts that my heart belongs to judo,” he said. “But it is equally true that it belongs to my motherland Russia. We, the judokas, must always adhere to our principles.”

Putin’s other favorite sport, ice hockey, was withdrawn from the Russian-owned and operated Continental Hockey League by Latvian club Dinamo Riga on Sunday, citing a “military and humanitarian crisis”.

