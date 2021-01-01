Euro Cup 2020: 22 years of enthusiasm waiting for 55 years … Fans’ reaction after Euro Cup final
The festivities began with the victory of Italy
The Euro Cup final took place in a penalty shootout, where Italy beat England 3-2 to win the trophy. With the victory of Italy, the celebration began among his supporters. People are enthusiastically celebrating this wonderful moment with the flag of Italy.
That moment of the penalty shootout and the Italian fans jumped
Here England’s dream was shattered, there was despair among the supporters
There was silence among English fans at Wembley Stadium as Bukayo Saka missed a penalty shootout. England’s dream of winning their first Euro Cup remained unfulfilled and the trophy went to Rome with Italy. There were tears in the eyes of the thousands of fans who came to cheer England, the players were disappointed. In this picture a fan from England looks disappointed.
Italy’s 53-year wait for the Euro Cup is over
Playing with an aggressive attitude, Italy won its second Euro Cup. With this, Italy’s long wait of 53 years for the Euro Cup came to an end again. Italy had previously won the trophy in 1968. This was Italy’s 34th unbeaten match in a row.
He did not come home, he went to Rome
In fact, Euro Cup 2020 was being held in England at this time. The final match was played in London. As England reached the final, the only question on the lips of the people there was, is it coming home or going to Rome? Does this mean the Euro Cup trophy is coming to England or going to Rome? However, the decision of the penalty shootout and the victory of Italy made it clear that he did not come home, it was Rome.
