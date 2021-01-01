Euro Cup 2020: 22 years of enthusiasm waiting for 55 years … Fans’ reaction after Euro Cup final

The festivities began with the victory of Italy The Euro Cup final took place in a penalty shootout, where Italy beat England 3-2 to win the trophy. With the victory of Italy, the celebration began among his supporters. People are enthusiastically celebrating this wonderful moment with the flag of Italy.

That moment of the penalty shootout and the Italian fans jumped

Here England’s dream was shattered, there was despair among the supporters There was silence among English fans at Wembley Stadium as Bukayo Saka missed a penalty shootout. England’s dream of winning their first Euro Cup remained unfulfilled and the trophy went to Rome with Italy. There were tears in the eyes of the thousands of fans who came to cheer England, the players were disappointed. In this picture a fan from England looks disappointed.

Italy's 53-year wait for the Euro Cup is over Playing with an aggressive attitude, Italy won its second Euro Cup. With this, Italy's long wait of 53 years for the Euro Cup came to an end again. Italy had previously won the trophy in 1968. This was Italy's 34th unbeaten match in a row.

He did not come home, he went to Rome In fact, Euro Cup 2020 was being held in England at this time. The final match was played in London. As England reached the final, the only question on the lips of the people there was, is it coming home or going to Rome? Does this mean the Euro Cup trophy is coming to England or going to Rome? However, the decision of the penalty shootout and the victory of Italy made it clear that he did not come home, it was Rome.

Italy broke their 55-year-old dream by beating England in the Euro Cup final. The enthusiasm of the 22-year-old Italian player overshadowed England’s 55-year-old dream. The hero of Italy’s victory was her young goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Italy’s victory, where his supporters were not overjoyed, at the same time England’s supporters looked very disappointed. In fact, something happened to England in the Euro Cup final that did not come home, they went to Rome.