EURO CUP: Italy in the final after 9 years, Spain’s lvaro Morata, who equalized with the goal, became the villain in the penalty shootout

Italy defeated Spain 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the first semi-final of the EURO 2020 (Euro Cup) played at Wembley on Tuesday night. Jorginho converted the decisive penalty kick into Italy’s victory and reached the final of the European Championship nine years later. In the final, he will now face the winner of the match between England and Denmark on July 11 late night on 7 July.

Italy’s team had previously reached the final of the Euro Cup in 2012. Then he had to face defeat at the hands of Spain. Italy’s team has reached the final of a major tournament (World Cup / Euro Cup) for the 10th time. They have become the second team to reach a major tournament 10 times. So far, Germany has played the finals more than 10 times. Germany has played 14 finals (World Cup/Euro Cup) so far. Italy is the team that has won all its matches in Euro Cup 2020. This was the fourth match between the two teams in the knockouts of the Euro Cup, in which Italy defeated Spain.

The first semi-final was a 1–1 draw between Italy and Spain. After this, the penalty shootout was resorted to for the result. Earlier, Federica Chiesa scored for Italy in the 60th minute. Spain’s lvaro Morata scored in the 80th minute to equalize the team. After this both the teams could not score any goal till match time and extra time. lvaro Morata, who had equalized Spain in match time, became the villain for the same team in the penalty shootout. lvaro missed a goal in the penalty shootout and Spain lost the match.

Spain dominated in the first half. However, Federico Chiesa retaliated to give Italy the lead. Alvaro Morata came off the bench to equalize Spain and level the team. However, none of the teams were successful after that in 30 minutes of extra time. When the match came to a 1-1 draw, the football fans stopped beating as the decision was to go through a penalty shootout.

The Italian team has always proved to be synonymous with panic for Spain. The same thing happened this time too. Italy beat Spain 4-2 in a penalty shootout. Italy defeated Spain 2–0 in the last-16 round of the 2016 Euro Cup. Spain defeated Italy in a penalty shootout for the first time in the semi-finals of 2008. Spain won the title by defeating Italy 4–0 in the final of the 2012 Euro Cup.

lvaro Morata can become the scapegoat again

Morata did not find a place in the starting XI for the first time during the tournament. He faced abuse and even death threats from his own fans during the tournament. Morata could again be the scapegoat, as Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnaruma intercepted his penalty kick after Jorginho converted the penalty. Before Morata, Donnaruma also prevented Olmo’s penalty.

Italy is invincible from 33 matches

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has his own way of playing the penalty shot. He comes forward slowly, stops and jumps near the ball and shoots. On Tuesday too, he did not change his style and scored a goal to take Italy to the final. Italy’s team is unbeaten from last 33 matches which is a national record.

aspire to be champion for the second time

The team of Roberto Mencini, who reached the final for the fourth time, will try to win the title for the second time. For Italy, this performance is nothing less than a dream, as the team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Now he has made a spectacular comeback and has made it to the final of Euro 2020.