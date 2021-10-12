EURO CUP: Michael Vaughan celebrated the joy of reaching England’s final, people said – cricket or football, every time you win by foul play

The England team, led by Captain Hurricane, advanced to the final of the European Football Championship. England’s team has reached the final of a major tournament for the first time since 1966. Now he will face Italy at Wembley Stadium in London. There is an atmosphere of happiness in England after such a historic victory. Fans are celebrating fiercely. These include the name of former England cricket team captain Michael Vaughan.

He also expressed his feelings on social media. However, after this some people started trolling him. People said that be it cricket or football, every time you guys (England team) win the match only umpire or referee. Michael Vaughan tweeted: ‘So much love for this country.’ On his tweet, @AppeFizzz commented, ‘It’s cricket or football, it’s not an issue, you guys always need a referee or umpire to win. Totally deceitful.’

@SBM_4007 wrote, ‘Win the Cricket World Cup by the number of boundaries…. To reach the finals of the football tournament after 55 years in one fell swoop!! I love you very much, but not you.’ @confuse4ever wrote, ‘Haha…. We all know how England won the Cricket World Cup and now this country has managed to rig the European Championship (Euro Cup) too….. It’s too boring.’ @rohitrajoffici5 wrote, ‘That was not a penalty in any way. Sterling should join England’s diving team for the Olympics and he will surely get them a gold medal. Similarly, England had cheated in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Actually, all the anger of social media users is about paying extra time penalty in the second semi-final of Euro Cup played between England and Denmark. One goal each was scored by both the teams till full time in the match. After this the match went into extra time for the result. Hurricane scored a goal in the fourth minute of extra time, but Schmichael threw the ball away from the goal post on his shot.

After this when Denmark’s Sterling is dribbling in the penalty box. There are defenders around him and then Sterling falls in the penalty box. After this the referee immediately points the penalty. Denmark’s team objected to the referee giving such a penalty. There is also controversy about this decision of the referee. The Danish team resorts to VAR and the result goes against them. Hurricane then converted a penalty in the 104th minute.

Bloody love this country — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 7, 2021

With this win, England is in the final of a major tournament for the first time since 1966. Now he will face the Italian team at Wembley Stadium in London. Coming back from a goal behind in the match, England won 2–1. The only title in England’s bag is the 1966 World Cup.

In the last 55 years, England has lost four semi-finals in the World Cup or Euro Championship. This victory can prove to be the end of all his sorrows and sorrows. Three of them 1990, 1996, 2018 he lost in penalty shootouts.

On the other hand, Danish players were aiming to win the title for him since Kristian Eriksson fell on the field in the very first match of the tournament. Match by match, his performance kept improving. In this match too, in the 30th minute, Mikkel Damsgaard gave him the lead by scoring a goal.

Simon Jair scored a suicide goal nine minutes later to give England an equal chance. Denmark then had to play with ten players in the second half of extra time, when Yansen was ruled out due to injury. By that time Denmark had used all the substitutes.