SOKOLKA, Poland – A young Syrian man, Ahmed al-Hassan, was buried on Monday in the small Polish town of Bohoniki, a few miles from here. A 19-year-old man died at the end of October in a river in this frozen, wild buffer zone, where the Belarussian government has sent thousands of migrants and asylum seekers to try to enter Poland and the European Union.

During the funeral procession in Bohoniki, Belarusian forces gathered large groups of migrants and forcibly encouraged them to cross the Polish border at Kuznकाk–Brझzgi, 15 minutes northeast. There, Polish military and police officers were deployed in long lines to guard the border, decorated with large spirals of razor wire.

In Brussels, EU foreign ministers met with Belarussian leader Alexander G. New sanctions have been imposed on Lukashenko’s government, which has already been approved for fraudulently claiming a major election victory in August and subsequently cracking down on dissent.