Europe Adopts New Sanctions Against Belarus

SOKOLKA, Poland – A young Syrian man, Ahmed al-Hassan, was buried on Monday in the small Polish town of Bohoniki, a few miles from here. A 19-year-old man died at the end of October in a river in this frozen, wild buffer zone, where the Belarussian government has sent thousands of migrants and asylum seekers to try to enter Poland and the European Union.
During the funeral procession in Bohoniki, Belarusian forces gathered large groups of migrants and forcibly encouraged them to cross the Polish border at Kuznकाk–Brझzgi, 15 minutes northeast. There, Polish military and police officers were deployed in long lines to guard the border, decorated with large spirals of razor wire.
In Brussels, EU foreign ministers met with Belarussian leader Alexander G. New sanctions have been imposed on Lukashenko’s government, which has already been approved for fraudulently claiming a major election victory in August and subsequently cracking down on dissent.
The new sanctions, approved by European governments on Monday, “target individuals and organizations that organize or contribute to the activities of the Lukashenko regime that facilitate illegal crossing of the EU’s external borders,” according to the bloc’s executive bureaucracy.
The list of assets to be frozen and travel bans imposed under the new approval is expected to be finalized in the next few days. More than two dozen Belarusian officials are expected to be targeted; Syrian airline, Cham Wings, for taking migrants to Belarus; Hotel Minsk in the Belarusian capital, for residential migrants; And possibly Minsk Airport, according to EU officials.
“Today’s decision demonstrates the EU’s determination to mobilize migrant resources for political purposes,” said Joseph Borrell Fontales, the EU’s foreign policy chief. “We are pushing back this inhumane and illegal practice.”
The European Union Lukashenko’s efforts have been described as “a hybrid attack” that has encouraged migrants to fly to Belarus from countries such as Syria and Iraq, with the clear intention of sending them to the European Union in retaliation for previous sanctions.
The new sanctions will require a legal review by the European Commission before they can be implemented and coordinated with the UK, Canada and the United States, which could take weeks.
The growing number of migrants at the Kuznetsk-Bruzzi border crossing on Monday, which has led to further tragedies and fears of a clash between the two governments, he said. Lukashenko appeared to be responding to a meeting of EU foreign ministers. Mr. Lukashenko has vowed to retaliate against the latest sanctions, although his main supporter, Russian President Vladimir V. Putin has been punished for threatening to cut off Russian natural gas supplies from his country to Europe.
Mr Lukashenko was wrong and speaking angrily, Mr Putin said, underlining that Russia would strictly respect the gas deal with Europe – an important message while trying to get final approval to use the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline going directly. It overtakes Germany and thus Belarus, Poland and Ukraine.
EU ministers have weighed in on the new sanctions, saying the situation on the border is deteriorating.
A video sent to the New York Times by Abdulkadar Mustafa, a 25-year-old Kurdish man from Iraq on the Belarusian side of the border, showed hundreds of migrants stranded outside a checkpoint in Kuznetsk-Bruzzi. “We’re going to Poland,” he said. “It’s too cold now. We can’t take it now.”
Poland and Lithuania have declared a state of emergency for journalists and aid workers and closed the border, although some Polish aid groups are working to help those stranded in Belarus. And by the Polish army.
Mr. Lukashenko, however, has allowed the media to move along its borders, highlighting the plight of migrants and asylum seekers, and has sought to shift the blame for the crisis on the European Union, which has refused to open its own government. Border
The stories of those stranded at the border are heartbreaking.
Mr Hassan, a 19-year-old man from Holmes in Syria, was found in a river near Bohoniki in late October, the historic residence of Poland’s Muslim Tatar minority, with a mosque and an imam. Arrange a funeral service for him.
Fida al-Hassan, a Syrian doctor living in the nearby town of Bialystok, had come from Canada to attend the funeral with his visiting father. “I came to pray at the Bohoniki Mosque,” said Mr Al-Hassan. “We are here today because it is our duty to pray for the soul of this child. He has no family here. ”
Understand the Belarus-Poland border crisis
The migration crisis. Be aware that the influx of migrants on the EU’s eastern border has led to a growing stalemate between Belarus and the EU:
The two Syrians, found by rescue workers late Sunday and seen by the New York Times, had been stranded in the jungle on the Polish-Belarusian border for several days and were in an advanced state of hypothermia. Their faces were half frozen and their lips were blue from the cold, and they could not utter a word.
“They’ve been in the jungle for at least four days,” said Agata Kolodziz, a fundraiser for a Polish charity that has been helping migrants since September. “They just told us their names, we don’t know any more.”
Lewis, 41, and Kheder, 39, were from the Syrian city of Holmes. Aid workers helped evacuate the brothers in an ambulance parked on an unlit road near Orlando, Poland, about 15 miles from the border, aid workers said.
Border activists say they have been receiving messages from desperate migrants every day for the past two months. But their phones have been largely silent since last week. The Syrian brothers were among the few who reached out for help after finding a large number of migrant workers on the border.
Instead, the only sign of migrants crossing the border through one of Europe’s oldest and most dense forests is the items found on a daily patrol by aid workers and residents: backpacks full of documents and passport pictures; Empty tuna cans with Belarusian labels; Cham Wings boarding pass for flights between Damascus and Minsk; Ophthalmologist prescription written in Arabic.
But otherwise aid workers say they have seen some signs of actual migration.
Since the 2015 migration crisis, at the height of the Syrian war, when more than a million migrants and asylum seekers sought to enter Europe, Europeans tightened their border controls and declared that uncontrolled migration was no longer possible. This has created ugly scenes as migrants from Greece and Italy to Hungary and now Poland and Lithuania try to enter the European Union.
European officials, however, insist that, as in past crises, the border views between Belarus and Poland are not due to migration problems, but to Mr. The nature of Lukashenko’s war has consequences.
Mr Lukashenko, speaking to state media on Monday, refused to organize the current crisis and denied the threat of new sanctions. “We will defend ourselves. That’s it, there’s no turning back, “Belta was quoted as saying by the state news agency.
Brussels has already succeeded in acquiring some airlines, including Turkish Airlines and Belarusian state airline Belavia, to persuade migrants not to fly to Minsk. Authorities hope the restricted travel, along with strict border measures, will deter others in the Middle East from using the new route to Europe via Belarus.
Monica Pronzuk reports from Steven Erlanger in Sokolka, Poland and Brussels.
