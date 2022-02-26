World

Europe close to approving SWIFT, but Germany remains wary

10 seconds ago
Why SWIFT Matters?

Fox Business discusses Charles Payne and Jackie Dengelis Swift and why it’s important for Russia and ‘everyone’.

European leaders have come close to isolating Russia from the Swift banking system, as Germany remains the only holdout to take extreme measures after the Ukraine invasion.

Russia launched a full-scale offensive in Ukraine on Thursday, local time. World leaders and diplomats have strongly condemned the attack and vowed tough sanctions in response.

The foreign ministers of the Baltic states and Poland sought to separate Russia from Swift as part of the initial wave of sanctions, but Germany, Italy, Hungary and Cyprus opposed the move.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

But after incessant talks, Ukraine has been able to convince Italian leaders, Hungary And Cyprus Stand down and agree. Only Germany is wary, as its leaders say they will be open to possibilities but will have to “calculate costs” for their own citizens, Reuters reported.

The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) is the major global network that allows financial institutions to send and receive information on international bank transfers.

SWIFT incorporates and is headquartered in Belgium with 26 offices worldwide, providing messaging services to banks in more than 200 countries. It is overseen by the central banks of the G-10, consisting of Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, Switzerland and Sweden.

Photo of Ukraine: Kiev erupts in explosion, street fighting on third day of clashes

Cutting access to the SWIFT requires approval from the United States, Japan and the European Union (EU), but EU decisions require universal approval, which has made the holdouts even more frustrating for leaders seeking to inflict the harshest punishment on Putin and Russia.

The effects of such activities can be crippling, and the tool has been used as an international response before. SWIFT booted EU-approved Iranian banks from its network in 2012 and again in 2018.

Russia’s war against Ukraine: ‘Children and infants pay the highest price’

European leaders have approved personal sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, but Germany could now approve Swift’s move if it agrees.

Germany has consistently stumbled upon significant dependence on Russian oil.

Germany resisted calls for approval of the Nord Stream 2, which supplies gas from Russia to Europe, and only 5,000 helmets to Ukraine when Zelensky requested weapons.

Germany changed gears after Putin’s invasion began, agreeing to suspend approval of Nord Stream 2.


