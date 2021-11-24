Europe Health Authority Calls for Covid Restrictions and More Shots
The burden on the national health system in Europe from Kovid will be “very high” in December and January, unless the government accelerates preventive efforts, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control warned on Wednesday.
European governments should speed up their vaccination rates, manage booster shots and re-impose restrictions, ECDC directors said in a statement. “And those three things have to be done now,” she said. “It’s not about picking and choosing.”
According to ECDC data, about 66 per cent of the EU’s total population has been fully vaccinated. This leaves “a large gap in vaccination that cannot be filled quickly and provides enough space for the virus to spread,” Ms. Ammon said.
Recommended restrictions may include wearing a face mask, working from home, keeping a safe distance, and reducing social interaction. Lockdowns are like “emergency breaks”, Ms. Ammon said, used when “you want to get a very high case number in a short period of time.”
She added: “I am aware that the public health authorities and the community need to work hard to achieve this goal. But now it’s time to walk the extra mile.
Asked if seasonal festivals should be canceled, Ms. Ammon replied: “We have a little more time until Christmas. But if the situation does not improve, it could mean that these measures should be taken at Christmas as well.
On Wednesday, Italy announced new restrictions for non-vaccinated people, barring them from eating at home in restaurants and bars; Attending shows, sports events and public events; And enters the nightclub.
The ECDC also recommends that booster doses be “considered” for all adults, with preference given to those over 40 years of age. On Tuesday, Italy allowed vaccinated people to take booster shots five months after the second shot of their initial vaccination. On Wednesday, Portugal’s health secretary said the country would give booster shots to a quarter of its population by the end of January, Reuters reported.
Europe has seen a sharp rise in new infections, hospitalizations and deaths in recent weeks, prompting governments to impose new restrictions, including a lockdown in Austria, one of the first in Western Europe since the vaccine became available. German Health Minister Jens Span warned on Monday that by the end of this winter, “almost everyone in Germany will be either vaccinated, cured or killed.”
According to the World Health Organization, more than half of the world’s cowardly deaths this month have occurred in Europe, with more than two million new cases being reported each week, the highest since the epidemic began. On Tuesday, the World Health Organization said covid was the leading cause of death in Europe and that the number of covid deaths in Europe would exceed two million by next spring.
According to the Associated Press, over the weekend, thousands of Europeans across the continent protested violently against the vaccine order and new restrictions, at times, and on Wednesday, more than 1,000 people protested in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.
There is a huge difference in vaccination rates between different European countries. Only 24 percent of the total population in Bulgaria is fully vaccinated, compared to 81 percent of the population in Portugal. But vaccinated people can also transmit the disease, the ECDC said, adding that restrictions are important even in countries with high vaccination rates.
#Europe #Health #Authority #Calls #Covid #Restrictions #Shots
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.