Europe Health Authority Calls for Covid Restrictions and More Shots

The burden on the national health system in Europe from Kovid will be “very high” in December and January, unless the government accelerates preventive efforts, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control warned on Wednesday.

European governments should speed up their vaccination rates, manage booster shots and re-impose restrictions, ECDC directors said in a statement. “And those three things have to be done now,” she said. “It’s not about picking and choosing.”

According to ECDC data, about 66 per cent of the EU’s total population has been fully vaccinated. This leaves “a large gap in vaccination that cannot be filled quickly and provides enough space for the virus to spread,” Ms. Ammon said.

Recommended restrictions may include wearing a face mask, working from home, keeping a safe distance, and reducing social interaction. Lockdowns are like “emergency breaks”, Ms. Ammon said, used when “you want to get a very high case number in a short period of time.”