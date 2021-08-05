Europe is winding down its pandemic aid programs. Is it too soon?

After nearly 18 months of relying on expensive emergency aid programs to support their economies during the pandemic, European governments are scaling back some of these measures, relying on the return of economic growth and the power of vaccines to deliver the load from here.

But the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus has thrown a new variable into that calculation, raising concerns over whether the time is right to cut back on financial aid.

The tension is visible in France, where the number of new cases of the virus has increased by more than 200% from the average of two weeks ago, prompting President Emmanuel Macron to try to push the French to be vaccinated threatening to make it harder to shop, dine, or work if they don’t.

At the same time, some pandemic aid in France – including generous public funding that has prevented mass layoffs by subsidizing wages, and relief for some companies struggling to pay their bills – is being cut.