Europe-Japan mission to Mercury sends back pictures of planet’s crater surface

Photos from a fly-by of Mercury, the least-explored planet in our solar system, show that it has a crater-like surface that resembles Earth’s moon.

The photos come from BepiColombo, a joint mission between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), which was launched from Europe’s spaceport in 2018. The mission consists of two linked orbiting spacecraft, the Mercury Planetary Orbiter and the Mercury Magnetospheric. Orbiter. The mission is planned to reach Mercury orbit in late 2025.

BepiColombo aims to gather more information about Mercury and its composition, and how it evolved so close to our Sun. Temperatures on Mercury can exceed 350 °C, or about 660 °F.

ESA explains where the craters came from and what the planet’s surface is believed to be like:

One theory is that it may have started as a large body that was then stripped of most of its rock by a massive impact. This left it with a relatively large iron core, where its magnetic field originates, and only a thin rocky outer shell. Mercury’s pristine bright lunar highlands have no equal: its surface is dark almost everywhere, and was formed billions of years ago by giant outbursts of lava. These lava flows bear the trail of craters created by asteroids and comets that crash into the surface at tens of kilometers per hour. The floors of some older and larger craters have been filled with smaller lava flows, and there are more than a hundred sites where volcanic eruptions have broken the surface below.

BepiColombo is named after Italian scientist Giuseppe “Bepi” Colombo, who helped develop the gravity assist process that used the first spacecraft sent to Mercury, NASA’s Mariner 10, in 1974 Was. Fly-bys allow the spacecraft to use Mercury’s gravity to enter the planet. To revolve around. Friday’s fly-by of Mercury was the first of six planned before entering the planet’s orbit for closer study. BepiColombo will also build on data collected by NASA’s Messenger mission, which orbited Mercury between 2011 and 2015.

As the spacecraft gets closer to Mercury, it will be able to take higher-resolution images. ESA said more photos from Friday’s fly-by would be available in the coming days.