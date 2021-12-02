Hinddrishti Headway is a series that looks at the team’s past predictions and promises.

As the 2009 World Climate Summit approaches in Copenhagen, the European Union rushed to announce an ambitious goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The bloc’s leaders worked to smooth out the competitive interests of more than two dozen members, settling on a three-part plan that was promised to be completed by 2020, nicknamed the 20-20-20 pledge: the bloc would reduce its emissions by 20 percent from 1990 levels. Increase renewable energy to 20 percent electricity consumption and increase energy efficiency by 20 percent.

By the 2020 deadline, the European Union had achieved two of its three objectives – an example of achieving a major emission climate pledge. Total emissions were down 24 percent from 1990, according to the blockchain, and renewable energy accounted for about 20 percent of its electricity consumption. But many meteorologists and others involved in the process are questioning the EU’s accounting.

How did Europe achieve its goal?

The European Union’s plan to reduce carbon emissions was stalled. When it was launched in 2005, the block’s emissions trading system was one of the world’s most ambitious attempts to put a price on pollution, including carbon. But in the beginning, the cost was so low that some felt the system was worse than useless. Until 2013, concerns about the system’s feasibility were so great that the European Parliament took steps to increase the cost of carbon. Britain went further and set a minimum price for carbon for power producers. These changes helped bring about change: By 2017, coal had fallen from 40 per cent in 2013 to 7 per cent of Britain’s electricity generation.

As coal consumption declined throughout Europe, the energy sector shifted to renewable sources. But that is not all.