Europe Met a Climate Target. But Is It Burning Less Carbon?
As the 2009 World Climate Summit approaches in Copenhagen, the European Union rushed to announce an ambitious goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The bloc’s leaders worked to smooth out the competitive interests of more than two dozen members, settling on a three-part plan that was promised to be completed by 2020, nicknamed the 20-20-20 pledge: the bloc would reduce its emissions by 20 percent from 1990 levels. Increase renewable energy to 20 percent electricity consumption and increase energy efficiency by 20 percent.
By the 2020 deadline, the European Union had achieved two of its three objectives – an example of achieving a major emission climate pledge. Total emissions were down 24 percent from 1990, according to the blockchain, and renewable energy accounted for about 20 percent of its electricity consumption. But many meteorologists and others involved in the process are questioning the EU’s accounting.
How did Europe achieve its goal?
The European Union’s plan to reduce carbon emissions was stalled. When it was launched in 2005, the block’s emissions trading system was one of the world’s most ambitious attempts to put a price on pollution, including carbon. But in the beginning, the cost was so low that some felt the system was worse than useless. Until 2013, concerns about the system’s feasibility were so great that the European Parliament took steps to increase the cost of carbon. Britain went further and set a minimum price for carbon for power producers. These changes helped bring about change: By 2017, coal had fallen from 40 per cent in 2013 to 7 per cent of Britain’s electricity generation.
As coal consumption declined throughout Europe, the energy sector shifted to renewable sources. But that is not all.
“There was a fundamental mistake in the beginning and we are still suffering,” said Bass Eckhout, a Dutch politician and member of the European Parliament. Back in 2009, Eickhout was a scientist whose research highlighted the importance of strict standards for sustainability. He was disappointed when the European Union chose to calculate biomass energy as a renewable, carbon-neutral source, like wind and solar energy.
Most biomass is wood obtained from deforestation and pellet making. At present coal-fired power projects can burn bullets, giving countries an easy, relatively inexpensive way to reduce their emissions – at least on paper.
The European Union and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change – the main scientific body on climate change – measure carbon emissions from biomass where plants are cut down, not where the material is burned. This means that in the carbon footprint of processing plants in wood pellets, sending them overseas or burning them for fuel, the audit of the block is not important.
Plants can regenerate, which is why the EU considers biomass inexhaustible. But critics say the true emission effect has been underestimated. The southeastern United States, where most of the world’s biomass is currently mined, has really increased its forest reserves over the past 50 years, said Seth Ginter, executive director of the trade group The American Industrial Pellet Association. But trees planted for timber are not as effective at storing carbon as native forests, and newly planted forests can take many years – according to some estimates – centuries to accumulate as much carbon as mature trees. And burning wood can be less efficient than burning coal; It releases more carbon per megawatt into the atmosphere.
Europe’s renewable energy production has doubled since 2004. While solar energy is the fastest growing, by 2016, biomass accounted for nearly 60 percent of the group’s total renewable energy. Thanks to EU subsidies, the American timber industry grew from 0.3 million tons in 2009 to about nine million tons in 2018. Due to high energy costs in Europe this past winter, 2021 is the first year that biomass has been burned. Beneficial without government subsidy.
Has Europe done enough?
The signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015 was the EU’s most significant opportunity to address this criticism. There, the group is committed to reducing emissions by 40 percent from 1990 levels by 2030; In 2021, the target was raised to 55 percent.
To meet these commitments, the European Union revised its renewable energy policies in 2018 and is in the process of doing so. Restricts the use of woody biomass for renewable energy and restricts its source from highly biodiversity forests, but some environmental groups say the proposed standards are not yet sufficient.
Europe is still moving faster than other countries, including the United States, on more ambitious weather targets. A United Nations report released in October found that even if each of the world’s nations met their current targets, global temperatures would rise by 2.7 degrees Celsius by the end of this century, causing “catastrophic changes in the Earth’s climate.” “
In that light, were the EU’s 2020 goals ambitious enough? “Depends on your definition of ambition,” said Yavo de Boer, executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change from 2006 to 2010. “It may not be ambitious enough to prevent dangerous climate change. But I think from a political point of view, it was seen as ambitious enough and an important step in the right direction.”
