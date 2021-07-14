Europe Plans Aggressive New Laws to Phase Out Fossil Fuels

All eyes are on the targets set by the United States and China, which currently produce the largest share of greenhouse gases, and, more importantly, how they will achieve them.

China and India have publicly criticized the idea of ​​a border carbon tax. Japan is not enthusiastic. And the United States has only said that it is evaluating the idea of ​​its own border carbon tax.

It is still unclear exactly which products the tax would target. The United States, for example, is particularly concerned about the potential effect on steel produced in the United States, and it remains to be seen whether the proposed border tax would take into account the carbon emissions intensity of imported steel.

The United States is in a delicate position regarding a future European border tax. The Biden administration is keen to re-establish transatlantic alliances, especially on climate change. And yet, without the prospect of carbon pricing legislation in the United States, many American companies could be vulnerable.

The Biden administration has dangled the prospect of a border carbon tax, though its prospects are likely dim in a divided Congress. “It is certainly not excluded from the discussions,” White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy said on Tuesday at a conference hosted by Bloomberg. “There are many ways to view a carbon frontier adjustment as an opportunity here. “

Other aspects of the legislative package are likely to be controversial even within the European bloc of 27 countries. Efforts to phase out sales of new cars with internal combustion engines, for example, are likely to meet objections from some European car makers. (Bloomberg reported this week that France was opposing a proposal to ban sales of new gas-powered cars in 2035.) Efforts to phase out coal from power generation are likely to meet opposition from countries with large coal mines, such as Poland and Hungary.