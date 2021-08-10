Europe Reopened to Americans. Why, It Asks, Hasn’t the U.S. Reciprocated?

MADRID – He was vaccinated in April, tested negative for coronavirus and believed he was exempt from travel restrictions.

But during a stopover in Amsterdam at the end of May, Peter Fuchs, 87, was told he could not board his flight to New York to attend the baptism of his great-granddaughter. The reason: as a European citizen, he was not allowed to enter the United States.

“I felt helpless and broken,” Mr. Fuchs said in an email from his retirement home apartment in Hanover, Germany.

In June, as the United States moved forward on its vaccination campaign, European Union leaders recommended member countries reopen their borders to Americans, an important move meant to signal what they hoped was the start of the end of the pandemic. They expected to be reimbursed in kind.