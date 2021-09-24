Europe tightens purse strings to try to put pressure on Poland and Hungary

BRUSSELS – For the past few years, Hungary and Poland have repeatedly raised against the long-established rules and values ​​of the European Union, regardless of whether they are members.

They have challenged the supremacy of EU law and sidestepped decisions of the bloc’s Supreme Court. Brussels has responded with reprimands and warnings, but in Budapest and Warsaw, they have been received as empty threats.

Now, however, Brussels is using another tool at its disposal: money.

At a time when Europe is trying to recover from the pandemic, the EU has withheld tens of billions of dollars in grants to Hungary and Poland, and Poland is looking at hefty fines for flouting decisions from the bloc’s highest court, the European Court of Justice. Is. Justice.

For the EU, the fight is an existential issue. For the bloc to function properly, all member states need to follow the same principles. But Hungary and Poland are led by right-wing populist parties, for whom defying Brussels is often a good politics.