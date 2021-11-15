Europe Toughens Rules for Unvaccinated as Fourth Covid Wave Swells



Still, some European leaders see Austria’s new solution as a far cry.

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has faced new cases in recent weeks, has resisted mask orders and health passes.

“Our friends across the continent have been forced to respond with a variety of new restrictions, ranging from a complete lockdown, to a lockdown for non-vaccinated ones, to restrictions on business opening hours and restrictions on social gatherings,” Mr Johnson said Monday. Booster will be offered to people aged 40 and over and a second dose will be made available to those between the ages of 16 and 17 who have been allowed so far. He said he was concerned about “storm clouds accumulating on the continent.”

This is especially the case in Eastern Europe, where decades of misinformation under communism have exposed scars and cast doubt on medical experts. Romania, which has the second-lowest vaccination rate in Europe, recently recorded the world’s highest per capita mortality rate due to Covid-19. Hospitals in Bulgaria have been flooded.

Last month, the small Baltic nation of Latvia, where resistance to vaccination is high, especially among the ethnic Russian population, responded to its outbreak with a complete lockdown. Russia and Ukraine, whose vaccination rates are less than 50 percent, have also imposed extensive restrictions.

Updated November 15, 2021, 5:52 PM ET

There has been an outbreak of infection on the border in Western Europe.

In Germany, where the slow rollout of booster vaccines has led to a sharp rise in the number of cases, officials had hoped that people would be tempted to be vaccinated by charging people for swab tests. But they will try again and keep a close tab on the virus by providing free coronavirus tests for all adults in the country. The government has suggested that even those who have been vaccinated may need those tests to gain access to programs and specific locations.

Over the weekend, the three parties involved in the formation of Germany’s next governing body agreed to impose stricter rules on non-vaccinated people, making it mandatory to take a negative coronavirus test before traveling by bus or train as infection rates reach new heights.

Some German states are issuing strict mask orders and require vaccinations instead of negative tests for entry.