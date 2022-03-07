European Car of the Year 2022 Award winning electric car runs 528 km on a single charge, read report

Auto

In the New Electric Car, know the full details of the car that has received a major award in Europe, and it gets premium features with a long range.

The Kia EV6 from Kia Motors is a premium electric car that is loved for its long range and sporty design along with premium features.

Recently this Kia EV6 electric car has got a big success in which it has got the European Car Offer of the Year award.

For this award, the jury shortlisted premium cars like Peugeot 308, Renault Mégane E-Tech, Cupra Born, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Skoda Enyaq iV.

Leaving all these cars behind, the Kia EV6 has captured the title, with the Kia EV6 all-electric crossover being the overall winner by the jury.

Kia Motors launched this electric car in 2021, more than eight models of which were launched in the market.

The company has filed five new trademarks of this car, after which it is being speculated that the company can launch it in India soon.

Talking about the battery and power of Kia EV6, the company has given a battery pack of 58.0 kwh in it, with which the given motor generates power of 167 hp and peak torque of 258 Nm.

Regarding the charging of this battery, the company claims that this car gets charged from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes and the company also gives a 10-year warranty on this battery.

Regarding the driving range of Kia EV6, the company claims that this car gives a range of 528 km once fully charged.

Talking about the features, the company has a 12.3-inch touchscreen display with panoramic connectivity, Kia Connect Navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, wireless phone charger, Wi-Fi hot spot, smart keyless anti, push button start, dual zone automatic climate. Features like control, 5 USB ports have been given.

Talking about the safety features of the car, features like Highway Driver Assist, Blind Spot Detection Technology, Auto Emergency Braking Technology, Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Safe Exit Assist, Navi based Cruise Control, Park Distance Warning have been provided. .


