European Union Countries Urged To Halt Non-Essential Travel From India to Contain Variant Spread





Brussels [Belgium]: The European Fee on Wednesday referred to as on the European Union (EU) member states to take coordinated motion to additional prohibit journey from India on a short lived foundation to restrict the unfold of the B.1.617.2 variant, which was first detected in India. Additionally Learn – US-approved Vaccines Efficient Towards B1617 Variant of COVID-19 Predominant in India: Official

“It is crucial to restrict to the strict minimal the classes of travellers that may journey from India for important causes and to topic those that should still journey from India to strict testing and quarantine preparations,” a press release by the Fee learn. Additionally Learn – Amid COVID Disaster, Maldives Bans Indian Vacationers | Verify Particulars Right here

The Fee outlined that it shouldn’t have an effect on these travelling for compelling causes resembling for crucial household causes or individuals in want of worldwide safety or for different humanitarian causes. Additionally Learn – WHO Labels Indian Covid Variant ‘Concern at World Degree’ | Key Factors

“Any restrictions on important journey from India ought to be non permanent and frequently reviewed. Member States ought to assess their effectiveness in containing the brand new variant. When triggering the ’emergency brake’ mechanism to additional prohibit journey from a non-EU nation, the Member States assembly inside the Council buildings ought to evaluation the scenario collectively in a coordinated method and in shut cooperation with the Fee,” the assertion additional mentioned.

The European Fee’s resolution got here after a proposal of the World Well being Organisation (WHO) on Might 10 to change the classification of the B.1.617 variant from “variant of curiosity” to “variant of concern”.

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, Technical lead COVID-19 at WHO, had mentioned that the variant has three sub-lineages.

“Our staff has been discussing this with our virus evolution group. Every little thing we learn about it by way of transferability, research which might be being achieved, in India in addition to in different nations the place this virus is circulating. It is crucial to word that B.1.617 has three sub-lineages- .1, .2, .3.”

The WHO on Wednesday knowledgeable that the B.1.617 variant of COVID-19, first present in India in October final yr, had been detected in sequences uploaded “from 44 nations in all six WHO areas”.

“As of 11 Might, over 4500 sequences have been uploaded to GISAID (platform of information sharing mechanism for influenza) and assigned to B.1.617 from 44 nations in all six WHO areas, and WHO has obtained stories of detections from 5 extra nations,” the WHO had mentioned in its weekly epidemiological replace on the pandemic.

The WHO report additionally mentioned that it has obtained “stories of detections from 5 extra nations.

The coronavirus variant B.1.617 first recognized in India final yr has been labeled as a “variant of world concern”, with some preliminary research exhibiting that it spreads extra simply, a senior WHO official had mentioned on Monday.

“B.1.617 virus variant that was first recognized in India has been labeled as a variant of curiosity by WHO,” mentioned Dr Kerkhove.

The B.1.617 variant is the fourth variant to be designated as being of “international concern”.

India is at present battling a lethal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is believed to be led by this variant. The present wave has strained the nation’s well being infrastructure and overburdened frontline medical staff.

(With ANI inputs)