European Union divided on cutting Russia from global bank network after invasion



NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

The European Union is unlikely to isolate Russia from the SWIFT global banking system, with member states divided over the decision.

Russia launched a full-scale offensive in Ukraine on Thursday, local time. World leaders and diplomats have strongly condemned the attack and vowed tough sanctions in response.

Live Update: Ukrainian Press. Russians want to occupy Chernobyl site: ‘War on the whole of Europe’

The foreign ministers of the Baltic states and Poland want to include the measure in the aftermath of sanctions against Russia, but Germany, Italy, Hungary and Cyprus Be careful – For now.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in 2019 that any move in the SWIFT would “actually be a declaration of war.”

The SWIFT network, which allows banks to send and receive money transfer orders, is based in Belgium and oversees the central banks of the United States, Japan and Europe, which means that any decision to exclude Russia from SWIFT would require an agreement of all parties.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.