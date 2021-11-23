Europe’s Covid Death Toll Could Exceed 2 Million by Spring

By next spring, the death toll from covid in Europe is expected to exceed two million, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.

Covid is now the leading cause of death in Europe, the WHO said in a statement, adding that around 4,200 new deaths occur every day, a number that has doubled by the end of September. To date, 1.5 million deaths have been reported in Europe, including the United Kingdom and Russia. Now and during the spring, hospital beds in 25 countries and intensive care units in 49 countries are likely to experience “high or extreme stress,” the WHO said.

WHO Regional Director Dr. Hans Kluge says Europe is facing a challenging winter. “To survive with this virus and continue your daily life, you need to take a ‘vaccine plus’ approach,” he said.

This means offering vaccinations or booster shots and taking other preventive measures to prevent re-enforcement of the lockdown, such as urging the public to wear masks and maintain physical distance, he said.