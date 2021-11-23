Europe’s Covid Death Toll Could Exceed 2 Million by Spring
By next spring, the death toll from covid in Europe is expected to exceed two million, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.
Covid is now the leading cause of death in Europe, the WHO said in a statement, adding that around 4,200 new deaths occur every day, a number that has doubled by the end of September. To date, 1.5 million deaths have been reported in Europe, including the United Kingdom and Russia. Now and during the spring, hospital beds in 25 countries and intensive care units in 49 countries are likely to experience “high or extreme stress,” the WHO said.
WHO Regional Director Dr. Hans Kluge says Europe is facing a challenging winter. “To survive with this virus and continue your daily life, you need to take a ‘vaccine plus’ approach,” he said.
This means offering vaccinations or booster shots and taking other preventive measures to prevent re-enforcement of the lockdown, such as urging the public to wear masks and maintain physical distance, he said.
More than a billion vaccine doses have been administered in Europe; About 53 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated. But there is a huge disparity in vaccination rates across the country, the organization said, adding that it was necessary to increase the retention rate, officials said.
In recent days, European countries have imposed sanctions in an effort to stem the tide of new cases in the region since the outbreak began. Austria launched its fourth lockdown on Monday and Germany is pressuring its citizens to get vaccinated. Slovakia, Liechtenstein and the Czech Republic have the highest rates of new cases in the world compared to their populations.
The WHO considers Europe to include not only the countries of the European Union but also the United Kingdom, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland, Turkey, Israel, Russia, Ukraine and many countries in the Balkans and Central Asia.
