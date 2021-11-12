Europe’s Covid Deaths Rose 10 Percent in a Week, the W.H.O. Says
Coronavirus deaths in Europe rose 10 percent in the first week of this month, and more than half of the 48,000 coronavirus deaths reported globally during that period, although new cases and deaths decreased or remained stable in the rest of the world, according to World Health Organization figures released this week.
Russia has the highest death toll in recent weeks, followed by Ukraine and Romania. Russia, Britain and Turkey have the highest number of new infections, according to WHO figures.
About two-thirds of the world’s 3.1 million new cases were reported that week in Europe, the agency’s report said, and authorities in difficult countries are weighing in on new sanctions to try to reduce the outbreak as winter approaches.
In Germany, where about 67 percent of the population has been vaccinated against the virus, thousands of new cases are being reported every day, the highest number in the country since the epidemic began. Many of its states are now working on new regulations to enforce the mask order, and some places require vaccination or proof of previous infection to enter.
Health experts in the Netherlands, where about 68 percent of people are fully vaccinated, have also called for more coronavirus restrictions because hospitals there are under stress. This month, authorities re-imposed the requirement to wear face masks on public spaces in homes and passed the coronavirus, which requires detailed details of previous infections for vaccine status or access.
In Romania, where only 40 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, coronavirus deaths have reached record levels and intensive care units have been stretched.
Many deadly fires in hospitals across the country have added to the tragedy. On Thursday, a fire at a hospital treating Kovid patients in the town of Ploisty killed two patients, officials said, adding that the cause of the fire was not yet known. At least 20 people have died in Romanian hospitals since the epidemic spread across the country (or across the continent).
And in England, where the government is accelerating the program of booster vaccination shots in hopes of stopping the growing number of cases, the government has made vaccination mandatory for leading health workers from next spring. Authorities opposed the call for a second lockdown, but said they would consider imposing more coronavirus restrictions if necessary.
The trend in Europe is inconsistent with that of other regions: According to the World Health Organization, the number of newly reported covidar deaths worldwide dropped by 4% in the first week of November, while the rate of new infections remained stable.
A total of more than 249 million cases and more than 5 million cowardly deaths have been reported since the onset of the epidemic.
#Europes #Covid #Deaths #Rose #Percent #Week
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.