Europe’s Covid Deaths Rose 10 Percent in a Week, the W.H.O. Says

Health experts in the Netherlands, where about 68 percent of people are fully vaccinated, have also called for more coronavirus restrictions because hospitals there are under stress. This month, authorities re-imposed the requirement to wear face masks on public spaces in homes and passed the coronavirus, which requires detailed details of previous infections for vaccine status or access.

In Romania, where only 40 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, coronavirus deaths have reached record levels and intensive care units have been stretched.

Many deadly fires in hospitals across the country have added to the tragedy. On Thursday, a fire at a hospital treating Kovid patients in the town of Ploisty killed two patients, officials said, adding that the cause of the fire was not yet known. At least 20 people have died in Romanian hospitals since the epidemic spread across the country (or across the continent).

And in England, where the government is accelerating the program of booster vaccination shots in hopes of stopping the growing number of cases, the government has made vaccination mandatory for leading health workers from next spring. Authorities opposed the call for a second lockdown, but said they would consider imposing more coronavirus restrictions if necessary.