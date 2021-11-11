Europe’s Covid Deaths Rose 10 Percent in a Week, the W.H.O. Says

Coronavirus deaths in Europe rose 10 percent in the first week of this month, and more than half of the 48,000 coronavirus deaths reported globally during that period, although new cases and deaths decreased or remained stable in the rest of the world, according to World Health Organization figures released this week.

Russia has the highest number of deaths in recent weeks, followed by Ukraine and Romania. Russia, Britain and Turkey have the highest number of new infections, according to WHO figures.

Of the 3.1 million new cases reported worldwide that week, about two-thirds were in Europe, the agency’s report said, adding that authorities in countries like Germany have weighed in on new sanctions to try to contain the outbreak. Thousands of new cases are being reported every day in Germany, the highest number of cases since the onset of the epidemic, in which about 67 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated against the virus.

The trend in Europe is inconsistent with that of other regions: According to the World Health Organization, the number of newly reported covidar deaths worldwide has dropped by 4 per cent, while the incidence of new infections has remained stable.