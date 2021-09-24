Europe’s energy prices climb amid switch to renewable resources

Rising natural gas prices have rocked the UK and the rest of Europe, leading to rising electricity prices that are raising utility bills for consumers, putting pressure on energy suppliers and disrupting industries. .

The consequences of the turmoil are being revealed every day, as factories close, ministers spar with business leaders to find solutions and plants that burn waste coal to provide more electricity are put into service.

On Wednesday, the crisis turned geopolitical as the US Secretary of Energy, Jennifer M. Granholm appeared to be targeting Russia, Europe’s biggest supplier of gas. The United States and its allies “have to be prepared to stand up when there are players who are manipulating supplies to benefit themselves.”

have doubts That Moscow is using gas markets to pressure Europe to sign a massive new pipeline to Germany called Nord Stream 2. For years, Nord Stream 2 has been a lightning rod in US-Russian relations, although President Biden has agreed to give up. objection to the project