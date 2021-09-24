Europe’s energy prices climb amid switch to renewable resources
Rising natural gas prices have rocked the UK and the rest of Europe, leading to rising electricity prices that are raising utility bills for consumers, putting pressure on energy suppliers and disrupting industries. .
The consequences of the turmoil are being revealed every day, as factories close, ministers spar with business leaders to find solutions and plants that burn waste coal to provide more electricity are put into service.
On Wednesday, the crisis turned geopolitical as the US Secretary of Energy, Jennifer M. Granholm appeared to be targeting Russia, Europe’s biggest supplier of gas. The United States and its allies “have to be prepared to stand up when there are players who are manipulating supplies to benefit themselves.”
have doubts That Moscow is using gas markets to pressure Europe to sign a massive new pipeline to Germany called Nord Stream 2. For years, Nord Stream 2 has been a lightning rod in US-Russian relations, although President Biden has agreed to give up. objection to the project
Ms Granholm added that “we are united with our European partners to ensure that you get an adequate, cheap gas supply this winter”.
The International Energy Agency, the Paris-based watchdog, on Tuesday called on Russia to increase its supply of gas to Europe, saying it would be “an opportunity for Russia to underscore its credentials as a reliable supplier to the European market.” “
Russian gas company Gazprom did not immediately respond to the recent criticism. Previously, a spokesperson said: “Our mission is to meet contractual obligations to our customers, not to ‘reduce the concerns’ of an intangible market.”
Several factors are at work in the scramble for energy, which seems to be most intense in Britain. Among other things, it shows that the transition from emission-generating fossil fuels such as coal and natural gas to renewable sources such as wind and solar, while necessary to combat climate change, is still a work in progress that will create disturbances. is affected by.
“It made me realize that we still have a long way to go,” said Cathy McClay, director of trading at Sembcorp Energy UK, an electricity provider.
Here’s a look at the key factors behind the drop in energy prices.
Natural gas prices are rising.
The boom in demand after the pandemic has pushed up natural gas prices globally. Delivery of liquefied natural gas by ship has increased in markets such as China, South Korea and Brazil, attracted by higher prices there, leading to fewer deliveries in northwestern Europe.
Weather also played a role. Lower temperatures late last winter in Europe increased demand for gas for furnaces at a time of year when suppliers are usually filling storage tanks; If the coming months are cold, the region is likely to weaken. In that case, demand would sharply outstrip supply, further raising prices and risking the shutdown of energy-intensive industries such as steel and fertilizer manufacturers. Those concerns have already pushed natural gas prices through the roof.
Russia, Europe’s major gas supplier, has increased supplies, but not as much as the IEA and some analysts think it might have.
In Britain, whose markets closely mirror the continent’s markets, gas prices are nearly five times what they were a year ago, at around $25 per million British thermal unit, rising nearly a quarter in the past week.
“These are insane levels compared to what we’re used to,” said Mark Devine, a trader at Sembcorp. The rising cost of natural gas is being transferred to electricity bills as gas-fired power plants are the largest source of electricity in the UK and the rest of Europe. Analysts say higher carbon taxes are also driving up electricity prices.
business and economy
“The main underlying driver of higher electricity prices at the moment is higher gas prices,” said Glen Rickson, head of power analytics for Europe, Middle East and Africa at market research firm S&P Global Platts.
Britain’s climate goals are partly to blame for this.
Britain is pursuing increasingly ambitious targets to reduce emissions to combat climate change. This policy has reduced carbon emissions, but sources such as wind and solar may differ.
Polluting coal-fired generators are being shut down, and aging nuclear plants are slowly being shut down.
The British government has also allowed companies to close gas storage facilities in recent years, giving Britain little margin in case of supply disruptions or unexpected surges in demand. Analysts say the country is turning to Europe for gas storage, but this could be a risky strategy after Brexit.
These trends have exposed Britain’s energy system in recent weeks.
In the first half of September, low wind speeds meant that output from the turbines dropped sharply, at the same time that a large number of gas-fired plants became unusable for maintenance.
Rajiv Gogna, partner at consulting firm LCP, said, “We are currently in a transitional system. When the wind is slow, the system’s capacity is tested.
National Grid, the power-grid operator in Britain, is turning to standby power producers, companies with waste coal or gas-fired plants that can be turned on in a shortage. But these operators “knew that most, if not all, would need to charge a significant premium,” Mr. Gogna wrote in a blog.
The grid, he said, paid about 150 million pounds ($205 million) in two weeks this month for this additional electricity; Normally, it pays around £20 million per week.
Britain also depends on the ability to import electricity from the continent via an underwater cable. But a September 15 fire at a national grid facility has shut down a cable providing electricity from France for six months.
Electricity prices were rising even before the fire. As firefighters battled the fires, prices briefly reached £2,500 per megawatt-hour, a wholesale measure – about 70 times the average price in 2020.
“Six or seven things have gone wrong at the same time,” said Edgar Goddard, a former executive at National Grid who is now consultant at EPNC, a firm that advises on power issues.
The price hike could not have come at a worse time.
Britain’s energy regulatory agency, Offgame, has already raised the threshold for standard energy rates for millions of consumers by about 12 per cent, citing high natural gas prices.
For many households, the spike could not have come at a worse time: Inflation is on the rise in Britain overall, and the government has begun to reduce some of its pandemic-era financial support, including for its furlough program and low Support is included. Those with income are known as universal credit.
Dozens of small electricity and natural gas suppliers, who buy energy in bulk and then offer low-cost contracts to consumers, are being caught short by the price jump and are starting to go out of business, potentially reducing the cost. cause for competition.
Analysts say many of them cannot afford to meet their commitments to supply low-cost energy, while government-imposed limits prevent them from raising prices to make up for losses.
The British government has also agreed to pay the cost of operating a fertilizer plant that was closed due to high natural gas prices, causing a shortage of carbon dioxide for various industries and fears of a food shortage. Went.
Will the situation get worse?
Winter is usually a stress test for energy systems. With more production plants in the UK getting back on line, more gas could come to market, particularly from Norway, which recently said it would increase production. However, the demand will also increase rapidly.
Cold weather, low wind across Europe or other issues could lead to “high and volatile market pricing, significant opportunities for merchants and rising bills for consumers”, Mr. Gogna said.
