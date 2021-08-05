Europe’s Pandemic Aid Is Winding Down. Is Now the Best Time?

PARIS – After nearly 18 months of relying on expensive emergency aid programs to support their economies during the pandemic, governments across Europe are scaling back some of these measures, counting on booming economic growth and on the power of vaccines to carry the load from here.

But the insurgent spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus has thrown a new variable into that calculation, raising concerns over whether the time is right to cut back on financial aid.

The tension is visible in France, where the number of virus cases has increased by more than 200% from the average of two weeks ago, prompting President Emmanuel Macron to try to get the French to get vaccinated by threatening them to make shopping, meals or work more difficult if they don’t.

At the same time, some pandemic aid in France – including generous public funding that has prevented mass layoffs by subsidizing wages, and relief for some companies struggling to pay their bills – is being cut.