Europe’s Social Democrats show signs of life, but France creates a roadblock
PARIS — For France’s venerable Socialist Party, the news of a surprise victory last Sunday by its centre-left counterpart in Germany, at 4 percent support ahead of next year’s presidential elections, offered a glimmer of hope.
The slim victories of Olaf Scholz and Germany’s Social Democratic Party, coupled with the expected return to power of Norway’s Labor Party after recent victories, underscore the recent success of Europe’s long-struggling Social Democrats. If Mr. Scholz succeeds in forming a government, social democracies in Europe’s most powerful nation will join centre-left governments in Spain, Portugal and the Nordic countries of Sweden, Denmark and Finland, as well as Norway.
After this the attention will turn to France, where presidential elections are due next April. But in France, experts say, social democrats’ hopes of a continent-wide revival are likely to be waning.
Socialist Party officials were nonetheless quick to seize the German results as a sign that Europe’s political tide may be turning.
Socialist leader Olivier Faure said, “Never assume that the battle is already lost.” twitter post. The party’s presidential candidate, Anne Hidalgo, noted that Mr Scholz had “beat the odds” for similar policies for both social democratic parties.
But it would take much longer than that to reverse the fortunes of a party that had completely dominated French politics not so long ago.
After months of hinting that she would run for president, Ms. Hidalgo, 62, mayor of Paris’ second term, finally announced her candidacy in mid-September. But instead of getting the expected jump in the polls, his approval rating has gone down.
His turnout is now down not only to the two favorites — President Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, the far-right national rallying — to meet in a showdown, but also below the center-right and Eric Zemour, a writer and candidate. The TV star known for his far-right views is not yet an official candidate.
On the other side of the political spectrum, he trails far-left Jean-Luc Mélenchon and is neck and neck with the Greens’ newly nominated presidential candidate Yannick Jadot, polls show.
The decline of the Socialists is even more remarkable, because less than a decade earlier, under Socialist President François Hollande, the party controlled the lysée Palace, both chambers of parliament, large cities and almost all of the territory.
“Nine years ago, this party had all the cards,” said Pascal Delvitt, a political scientist specializing in social democracy at the Free University of Brussels. “Nine years later, there’s none of it.”
In what became a symbol of its downfall, the Socialist Party had to leave its longtime headquarters in one of Paris’ busiest areas, for affordable real estate in a suburb, or many members never bothered to move.
Socialist Party’s expert historian Alain Bergounioux said that beyond breaking into the ballot box, socialists have lost the ability to advance their ideas and themes in a rapidly growing political landscape.
“They don’t really affect the national debate anymore, because public opinion has shifted to the right,” Mr Burgounioux said.
He added, “If it is too early to say that social democracy is dead, it would be an exaggeration to say that there is a renaissance.”
Seven months before the presidential election, right-wing issues – such as immigration, crime and national identity – are dominating political discourse. While Mr Macron ran as a centrist in 2017, he did the right thing in a bid for the largest share of voters.
Attention to these topics has only increased in recent weeks, with intense news media attention on a possible candidacy by Mr. Styling himself as a populist outsider like Trump, he is visiting various regions on a book tour that doubles as a campaign. A poll released this week showed her support among potential voters has climbed 13 percent, or just three percentage points below Ms Le Pen, in the first round of the election.
Experts say that France is an extreme, though revealing, example of the problems of social democratic parties across Europe.
While social democratic parties have almost everywhere lost support amid political fragmentation on the continent, the Socialist Party of France was also destroyed by Mr Macron’s successful creation of his centrist La République en Marche party. Some socialist leaders abandoned their old party to join Mr Macron, who had served as Mr Hollande’s economy minister. In forming his government, Mr Macron also preyed on the centre-right, which was less vulnerable than the centre-left and remained a force in French politics.
For decades, social democratic parties appealed to a core base of unionized, industrial workers and urban professionals with a vision of social justice and an equal economy.
But many longtime French supporters felt betrayed by Mr Hollande’s business-friendly policies because French socialists, like their counterparts, were unable to protect their traditional base from globalization.
While French socialists hold back their traditional values and now emphasize their commitment to the environment, their vision for society lacks a “strong backbone”, Mr. Burgounioux said. In France, as elsewhere, constituencies that support social democratic parties “are made up of aging, loyal voters who have voted for them all their lives,” Mr Delavit said.
Experts said that in Germany and elsewhere in Europe, the recent success of social democratic parties rests on successful jockeying – not on the allure of a new social democratic approach.
Ernst Stetter, member of the Social Democratic Party in Germany and former general secretary of the Foundation for European Progressive Studies, a group of social democratic think tanks across the continent, said the party’s victory last Sunday was “first and foremost a strategic victory “By Mr. Scholz.
As chancellor and finance minister in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government, Mr Scholz offered “a little more of a change in sustainability by offering social programmes, a little more on the environment and continuity in European and international affairs,” Mr. Stetter, who is also an analyst at the Fondation Jean-Jores research institute in Paris.
As narrow as it was, Mr Scholz’s victory “represented the center of the Social Democratic Party, not the left,” said Daniel Kohn-Bendit, a French-German politician and former Green member of the European Parliament.
Socialists in Spain, Portugal and the Nordic countries also attribute their success to meeting local needs, not a general vision of social democracy, Mr. Kohn-Bendit said.
“On immigration policy, the Social Democrats in Denmark are on the right of many centrist parties,” said Mr Kohn-Bendit, referring to a series of hard-line immigration measures adopted by the Social Democrats of Denmark.
After years of the rise of right-wing parties, social democrats now lead governments in Sweden, Finland and Denmark, and are set to do the same in Norway. But his grip on power is far weaker than before.
In Norway, the Labor Party, led by Jonas Gahr Stoere, came first in last month’s parliamentary election, but won just over a quarter of the total seats, one of the lowest scores on the party’s record. Is. Mr Storey is now expected to become prime minister of the minority government, after talks failed in recent days to form a broad centre-left coalition.
“There is no new definition of what a social democracy can be in today’s world,” said Mr. Kohn-Bendit.
Mr. Stetter said he too had doubts about the broader revival of social democracy. He said that over the past decade, social democrats have worked unsuccessfully for a revival under the banner of the “Next Left”.
Still, Mr Stetter said he hoped last Sunday’s election results in Germany could predict positive developments for social democracy in Europe.
“If Scholz succeeds in forming a government as a social democratic chancellor, there will be a dynamic force at the center of Europe, and one who can energize the French Socialist Party in the campaign period before the presidential election in April,” said Mr Stetter. . “We have to remain optimistic.”
