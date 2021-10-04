Europe’s Social Democrats show signs of life, but France creates a roadblock

PARIS — For France’s venerable Socialist Party, the news of a surprise victory last Sunday by its centre-left counterpart in Germany, at 4 percent support ahead of next year’s presidential elections, offered a glimmer of hope.

The slim victories of Olaf Scholz and Germany’s Social Democratic Party, coupled with the expected return to power of Norway’s Labor Party after recent victories, underscore the recent success of Europe’s long-struggling Social Democrats. If Mr. Scholz succeeds in forming a government, social democracies in Europe’s most powerful nation will join centre-left governments in Spain, Portugal and the Nordic countries of Sweden, Denmark and Finland, as well as Norway.

After this the attention will turn to France, where presidential elections are due next April. But in France, experts say, social democrats’ hopes of a continent-wide revival are likely to be waning.

Socialist Party officials were nonetheless quick to seize the German results as a sign that Europe’s political tide may be turning.